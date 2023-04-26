Entertainment
Expensive Bollywood Divas Rides
The glamorous lives of Bollywood actors and actresses are well covered by paparazzi websites. However, we have compiled a list of Bollywood divas and the cars they use to get around the city. Previously, we covered the vehicles used by these actresses, but for a while now, some of them have upgraded their cars.
critical i say
The Luka Chuppius actress got driven around in a silver Audi Q7. However, after the success of her recent films, she has gifted herself with one of the most sought-after vehicles in the country. Kriti recently pampered herself with a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV. Some of the other B-town actors who own this behemoth are Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and another actress who comes next.
Also Read: Spy Tests Of The Fourth Generation Hyundai Tucson SUV In India
Deepika Padukone
Similar to Kriti Sanon, Deepika is one of the few Bollywood celebrities to own Mercedes Maybach’s high-end luxury sedan. As mentioned earlier, her husband and superstar, Ranveer Singh, also owns a Maybach GLS. On top of that, Deepika has a Maybach S-Class in her collection, along with other ultra-expensive rides.
Alia Bhat
The young actress has delivered some of Bollywood’s most critically acclaimed films. Alia used the Audi Q7 for years before buying a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. Besides that, Alia also uses an Audi Q5 and an Audi A6 for transportation, but her favorite car is the Range Rover, which she uses the most.
Katrina Kaif
Cruising the streets of Mumbai in her white Range Rover Vogue, Katrina Kaif exudes style and sophistication. According to reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted him this luxury vehicle. Prior to owning the Range Rover, Katrina drove an Audi Q7 for a considerable amount of time. However, she decided to upgrade to the top of the range British luxury SUV, the Range Rover Vogue.
Anouchka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, known for her role in Band Baaja Baaraat, is the proud owner of a Range Rover Vogue Autobiography. This top-of-the-line model is the most expensive offering from the company, with a whopping price tag of Rs 4 Crore. Anushka uses this luxury vehicle to cruise around town in style.
Janhavi Kapoor
Among all the Bollywood celebrities, the daughter of the legendary late actress Sridevi Kapoor has one of the most impressive car collections. She has been spotted driving various multi-crore vehicles including the Lexus LX 570, Mercedes G 350d, Mercedes Maybach S 500 and a Range Rover Vogue. Interestingly, the registration number of his Mercedes Maybach matches the number of the S-Class of his late mother.
Taapse Pannu
Taapsee Pannu, known for her humble nature, recently added a Mercedes GLE 350 SUV to her vehicle collection. She stands out among Bollywood stars by driving occasionally. Taapsee drove a BMW for a long time before switching to an all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE. In addition to the Mercedes, she also recently purchased a Jeep Compass for herself.
Kiara Advani
Following the success of her film “Good Newwz”, the actress decided to treat herself to a brand new Audi A8L, the luxury car manufacturer’s flagship sedan. Before that, she already had two cars parked in her garage – a white BMW X5 SUV and a white Mercedes E-Class sedan. She was often spotted driving her E-Class on the streets of Mumbai before switching to the Audi A8L.
Sonakshi Sinha
In the previous listing, we mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of legendary actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, owned a BMW 5Series GT. However, the actress has now upgraded her ride to a white Mercedes S 350d. Additionally, reports suggest that she also owned aDC Avanti.
Jacqueline Fernandez
In our previous list, the Sri Lankan actress commuted in a BMW 5 Series. However, since then she has upgraded to one of the most luxurious cars in the country. She currently drives a white Mercedes-Maybach S500, which is considered one of the classiest cars around.
sunny leon
Although Sunny Leone doesn’t seem like a car lover, she definitely has a knack for picking the right wheels. Recently, the actress acquired a flagship sedan from BMW, the 740Li, finished in a beautiful shade of Dravit Grey. On top of that, she recently bought an MG Gloster. Previously, she owned another BMW 7 Series and a Maserati Quattroporte.
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan, one of B-town’s newest actresses, has been spotted driving several cars. She started with a Honda CR-V and later moved to a Jeep Compass. On some occasions, she has also been seen driving a white Mercedes G350d. However, the actress was recently spotted leaving her gym in a lowly Maruti Suzuki Alto 800.
Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cartoq.com/expensive-rides-of-bollywood-divas-deepika-padukones-maybach-gls-to-disha-patnas-range-rover/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Türkiye: Erdogan cancels campaign trip after health crisis
- Chris Pincher will step down in the next election after a ‘groping’ controversy led Boris…
- Expensive Bollywood Divas Rides
- Seven ACC Women’s Golf Teams earn bids for NCAA Regionals
- Nashville senior banned from prom for wearing suit
- The First Republic falls further, technology rallies
- Google updates site name in search results after numerous complaints
- Chinese Xi holds call with Zelenskyy; Beijing to send special envoy to Ukraine
- E. Jean Carroll testifies: Donald Trump raped me
- Supporting Ganjar presidential candidate, PPP will meet with Megawati-Jokowi-KIB
- Sudan: UK evacuates more than 300 amid criticism of response | method
- Sirius XM Miami Studios (SIRI) to be launched by Howard Stern