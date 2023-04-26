Expensive Bollywood Divas Rides

The glamorous lives of Bollywood actors and actresses are well covered by paparazzi websites. However, we have compiled a list of Bollywood divas and the cars they use to get around the city. Previously, we covered the vehicles used by these actresses, but for a while now, some of them have upgraded their cars.

critical i say

The Luka Chuppius actress got driven around in a silver Audi Q7. However, after the success of her recent films, she has gifted herself with one of the most sought-after vehicles in the country. Kriti recently pampered herself with a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 SUV. Some of the other B-town actors who own this behemoth are Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and another actress who comes next.

Also Read: Spy Tests Of The Fourth Generation Hyundai Tucson SUV In India

Deepika Padukone

Similar to Kriti Sanon, Deepika is one of the few Bollywood celebrities to own Mercedes Maybach’s high-end luxury sedan. As mentioned earlier, her husband and superstar, Ranveer Singh, also owns a Maybach GLS. On top of that, Deepika has a Maybach S-Class in her collection, along with other ultra-expensive rides.

Alia Bhat

The young actress has delivered some of Bollywood’s most critically acclaimed films. Alia used the Audi Q7 for years before buying a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. Besides that, Alia also uses an Audi Q5 and an Audi A6 for transportation, but her favorite car is the Range Rover, which she uses the most.

Katrina Kaif

Cruising the streets of Mumbai in her white Range Rover Vogue, Katrina Kaif exudes style and sophistication. According to reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted him this luxury vehicle. Prior to owning the Range Rover, Katrina drove an Audi Q7 for a considerable amount of time. However, she decided to upgrade to the top of the range British luxury SUV, the Range Rover Vogue.

Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, known for her role in Band Baaja Baaraat, is the proud owner of a Range Rover Vogue Autobiography. This top-of-the-line model is the most expensive offering from the company, with a whopping price tag of Rs 4 Crore. Anushka uses this luxury vehicle to cruise around town in style.

Janhavi Kapoor

Among all the Bollywood celebrities, the daughter of the legendary late actress Sridevi Kapoor has one of the most impressive car collections. She has been spotted driving various multi-crore vehicles including the Lexus LX 570, Mercedes G 350d, Mercedes Maybach S 500 and a Range Rover Vogue. Interestingly, the registration number of his Mercedes Maybach matches the number of the S-Class of his late mother.

Taapse Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, known for her humble nature, recently added a Mercedes GLE 350 SUV to her vehicle collection. She stands out among Bollywood stars by driving occasionally. Taapsee drove a BMW for a long time before switching to an all-new Mercedes-Benz GLE. In addition to the Mercedes, she also recently purchased a Jeep Compass for herself.

Kiara Advani

Following the success of her film “Good Newwz”, the actress decided to treat herself to a brand new Audi A8L, the luxury car manufacturer’s flagship sedan. Before that, she already had two cars parked in her garage – a white BMW X5 SUV and a white Mercedes E-Class sedan. She was often spotted driving her E-Class on the streets of Mumbai before switching to the Audi A8L.

Sonakshi Sinha

In the previous listing, we mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of legendary actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, owned a BMW 5Series GT. However, the actress has now upgraded her ride to a white Mercedes S 350d. Additionally, reports suggest that she also owned aDC Avanti.

Jacqueline Fernandez

In our previous list, the Sri Lankan actress commuted in a BMW 5 Series. However, since then she has upgraded to one of the most luxurious cars in the country. She currently drives a white Mercedes-Maybach S500, which is considered one of the classiest cars around.

sunny leon

Although Sunny Leone doesn’t seem like a car lover, she definitely has a knack for picking the right wheels. Recently, the actress acquired a flagship sedan from BMW, the 740Li, finished in a beautiful shade of Dravit Grey. On top of that, she recently bought an MG Gloster. Previously, she owned another BMW 7 Series and a Maserati Quattroporte.

Sarah Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, one of B-town’s newest actresses, has been spotted driving several cars. She started with a Honda CR-V and later moved to a Jeep Compass. On some occasions, she has also been seen driving a white Mercedes G350d. However, the actress was recently spotted leaving her gym in a lowly Maruti Suzuki Alto 800.

Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500