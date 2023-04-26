Actor, comedian and medical doctor Ken Jeong will deliver a speech at the Convocation





Actor and comedian Ken Jeong, who shot to fame with the Hangover and The Masked Singer film series and is a licensed physician and anti-racism advocate will deliver the keynote address at Senior summonsThursday, May 25, at 1 p.m. at Barton Hall. The student-run 2023 Convening Committee announced the selection on April 26. Ken Jeong was a highly sought-after speaker, and from the start our committee was thrilled at the prospect of him joining the class of 23, said Committee Chair Yasmin Ballew, 23. Of the many names we discussed, he stood out for his passion, his commitment to advocacy and, of course, his humor. The senior convocation is a celebration of the accomplishments of the undergraduate graduating class. The event is for December 2022 and May 2023 undergraduate graduates; graduate and professional students and current members of the Cornell community will be invited as space permits. For many, Convocation means accomplishment, Ballew said. As a student-run event, it’s a time to celebrate all that our class has accomplished on the way to graduation, to reflect on our trials and successes, and to reflect on how we can continue to do the greater good. A pre-Convocation event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Barton Hall, for seniors to celebrate with light snacks, photo booths and giveaways. The call will include three representations from student organizations; details are still being finalized. A post-Convocation event, Forever Cornell: Alumni Affairs Post-Convocation Celebration, will take place from 3-5 p.m. in Willard Straight Hall, with more celebrations, food and giveaways. The ticket release schedule will be announced at a later date; The invitation will be broadcast live on Cornell Video. Jeong, 53, who earned his medical degree from the University of North Carolina in 1995, completed his internal medicine residency in New Orleans, while developing his comedy. He won the Big Easy Laff Off in 1995; the contest, which was judged by former NBC president Brandon Tartikoff and Improv founder Budd Friedman, turned out to be his big break. After making his film debut as a doctor in 2007’s Knocked Up, Jeong had his first major role in 2008, opposite Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott, as the villain in David Wains Role Models. He also appeared in Pineapple Express and Step Brothers the same year. His breakout came in 2009, when he appeared as Asian mobster Leslie Chow on The Hangover, along with Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms (2014 Cornells Convocation speaker) and Zach Galifianakis. The role won Jeong an MTV Movie Award in 2010. He also appeared as Ben Chang on the NBC sitcom Community from 2009 to 2015. Jeong can currently be considered a panelist on Foxs The Masked Singer, which received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Competitive Program in 2020. He is also the host and executive producer of Foxs I Can See Your Voice. In addition to acting, Jeong volunteers for Stand Up 2 Cancer and has been outspoken about racism and hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Tran Ho Jeong (also a licensed physician) and twin daughters. Past Convocation speakers include former US Attorney General Janet Reno, 60; former President Bill Clinton; the activist Martin Luther King III; poet Maya Angelou; President Joe Biden; science educator and artist Bill Nye 77; filmmaker and producer Ava DuVernay; author and activist Roxane Gay; and actress Constance Wu. The launch will take place on May 27 and will be split into two ceremonies, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; visit the launch site for more information.

