Catawba Island Boat Show kicks off boating season on Friday

Thousands of Ohio boat enthusiasts converge this weekend at the 18th Annual Catawba Island Progressive Boat Show at the exclusive Catawba Island Club Marina Friday through Sunday, April 28-30. Although this spectacle continues to grow in popularity, says Michelle Burke, President of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association, we continue to provide entertainment and special events for visitors when they are not boarding the boats. It truly makes it a boating season launch party. The biggest spring show in the water of the Great Lakes, the dockside format allows for the display of more than 125 boats ranging from kayaks to large motor yachts, fishing boats and sailboats. Many of the boats were unavailable for the traditional winter shows, so they are now premiering. And, it’s also still seen as a buyer’s market offering a last chance to get winter sale incentives and promotional packages offered by manufacturers. Hours of operation are: Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. at 17 o’clock. Discounted admission tickets are available online. For full show information, visit: www.catawbaislandboatshow.com This year, nearly 100 displays of nautical accessories and services will also be presented throughout the marina basin, ranging from marine equipment to fashion clothing. More daily entertainment and special features have been added to the festive atmosphere. On the main stage, for example, there will be live performances by The Jimmy Jack Band, Slow No Wake and The Island Doctor. Viewers will also enjoy: daily boating seminars at On The Water Ohio Discovery Center; an enlarged children’s zone; special tasting events by a local winemaker and local brewery; and popular local food trucks including Berardis Fry Trailer, The Gaucho & The Gringa, and Put-in-Bays’ famous Boardwalk Lobster Bisque. Fun and entertainment aside, the stars of the show are the wide variety of dockside boats, all open for boarding and most even available for sea trials. A large fleet of fishing machinery will run from the center consoles three-engine high-performance compact cars. Plush motor yachts over 50 feet will also welcome visitors. And, a special Discover Sailing program, unique to this show, takes budding sailors out on the lake for a hands-on experience from raising the sails to taking the helm. The Catawba Island Club is located on the northwest side of the Catawba Peninsula, off Northwest Catawba Road in Port Clinton. All show parking lots and show shuttles are free.

