Aishwarya Rai Reacts to “Bollywood Flop Hua To Tamil Industry Mein Bhaag Gayi”

Aishwarya Rai is gearing up for the release of her Tamil film ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’. It is the sequel to Mani Ratnam’s period drama film released in 2022. It stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karti, Sobhita Dhulipala and Trisha Krishnan. Music for PS 2 is provided by AR Rahman. A press conference was held in Mumbai on Tuesday where Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and the entire cast of the film interacted with the media.

A journalist asked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: “Today South is winning Bollywood. Southern films are box office hits and when Bollywood remakes these Southern films, they become flops. Were you already aware of this trend that you ran south? »

To this, Aishwarya graciously replied, “Run away? Why is it about fleeing? I always considered it Indian cinema from the beginning. I do not support this view ki yahan kaam nahi hai to vahaan jayenge, vaahan kaam nahi hai to yahaan aayenge. It is not like that. An artist goes right behind the art where he has the opportunity to shine, to learn, to grow and to be able to do fabulous work. It naturally attracts you. And even if it seems repetitive and bores you, the fact is that I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to work with Mani Garu in my first film. Why wouldn’t I say yes? Subsequently, I also had the opportunity to work with wonderful directors like Rajiv Menon, Shankar Sir. You have seen the films that I chose to make with Mr. Rahman’s music in each of them. I mean, wow! Why wouldn’t I happily say yes to these incredible combinations of talents that allowed me to start my career, grow and learn.

“It’s not about running here and there. I’ve always been very clear in my choices that I don’t follow these systems and thought processes. This has never been my background and the reasons for my choices,” she added.

Aishwarya’s last Bollywood film was “Fanney Khan”, which was released in 2018 and was a box office hit.

