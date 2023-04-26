Entertainment
Hollywood is losing the battle for China
The rise of domestic cinema thwarts Western cultural influence
In 1986 Regis Debray, a French philosopher, wrote that there is more power in rock music, videos, blue jeans than in the whole Red Army. Western soft power, channeled through cultural exports like music and film, is widely credited with helping to bring an end to the Soviet Union. Now that relations between China and America are drawing Cold War comparisons, Chinese leaders are eager to shift Western influence. Of all the nations in the world, said Xi Jinping, President of China, China has the most reason to be culturally confident.
Soft power is difficult to measure, but data on viewing preferences can reveal which direction it is moving. And our analysis of film reviews on Douban, a social network, suggests that in China’s domestic market, the balance is tilted in favor of Mr. Xi. Over the past decade, the audience share of Western cinemas in China seems to have declined.
Douban is a Chinese site where users can review movies. Although China allows cinemas to show only 34 foreign titles per year, users have rated thousands of foreign films, presumably using pirated versions. We have downloaded scores and number of views for the 26,000 films listed on Douban produced between 2010 and 2022. Nearly 10,000 of them are Anglo films (in English, from English-speaking countries) and 4,500 were produced in mainland China. The rest are largely European, Japanese and Korean. Over this period, Anglo-Saxon films represented 43% of recorded views. China ranked second with 36%, followed by Japan (6%) and South Korea (5%).
However, these figures have changed significantly over time. From 2010 to 2021, China’s share rose from 21% to 55%, while that of Anglo-Saxon films fell from 53% to 28%. The change is not driven by the simple fact that China is making more films, its share of total films made has only increased from 13% to 18%. (In 2022, China’s stocks fell because its zero covid policy limited film production, but its numbers are expected to return to earlier levels.)
This trend also cannot be attributed to the significant improvement in Chinese films. Viewers rated them lower in 2022 than they had ten years earlier and on average, half a star less on a five-star scale than Anglo-Saxon films (see chart). Many other factors, such as marketing, castings, or changes in Douban user behavior, could affect the ratings and number of views. But these poor ratings suggest that while China may fend off Western soft power at home, its cultural exports are not poised to gain traction abroad.
Top 10 most watched movies on Douban,
by year of release
China’s growing dominance in the domestic market has been driven by blockbusters. The ten most-watched movies each year account for 27% of all views.
In the early 2010s, English-language films dominated, overtaking Chinese films in the top 10 from 2010 to 2014.
But from 2015, they went off the rails. In 2019, only one English-language movie, Avengers: Endgame, entered the top 10.
The mid-2010s saw the advent of highly successful Chinese propaganda films, which often feature star actors and receive hefty budgets.
By the end of the decade, Chinese blockbusters dominated the charts.
Among Anglo-Saxon titles, the Chinese public has a strong inclination for the adventure genre, which represents 46% of views of Anglo-Saxon films. On the other hand, with regard to national cinema, they favor comedies, which represent 44% of the views of Chinese titles. A striking example is Hello Mr Billionaire, a local remake of Brewsters Millions, which tells the story of a man who has to spend 1 billion Chinese yuan ($145 million) in a month in order to secure his inheritance.
Dramas produced in the country also seem to resonate disproportionately with Chinese viewers. Movies tagged with this genre make up 54% of Chinese movie views, slightly more than the 50% of local titles tagged as drama. A notable release is Better Days, a moving story of an unlikely connection between a bullied teenage girl and a street thug. In 2021, the film was nominated for an Oscar, which no other Chinese-language film had achieved since 2003.
Especially for Chinese leaders, domestic filmmakers have also won over audiences with propaganda sets. Wolf Warrior 2, the second highest-grossing Chinese film of all time, was so popular that it gave its name to the country’s new combative style of wolf-warrior diplomacy. It tells the story of a former special operations soldier fighting in Africa against a ruthless American mercenary leader. Its slogan was that anyone who offends China, no matter how remote, must be exterminated.
Another film, My People, My Country, shows China’s achievements since its founding in 1949. The film’s Chinese title, wo he wo of zu guoliterally translates to Ma patrie et moi. The film is the 7th most viewed on Douban since 2019.
To Western viewers, such pro-government stories may seem crude (although the creators of Born to Fly might point out that Top Gun was produced with the blessing of the US Navy.) But their popularity suggests that propaganda outlets in the Communist Party have an impact. . Increasingly, local cinema is shaping how a generation of Chinese perceive their country and their place in the world.
