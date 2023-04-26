Bollywood star Neelam Kothari Soni to headline CRY America benefit galas





India West Staff Reporter SAN DIEGO, CA — For three bingeable seasons of Netflix’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Neelam Kothari Soni has brought her fame from Mumbai’s big screen to streaming devices around the world. The veteran actress and fine jewelry mogul is set to share some of that 24-karat Bollywood elegance with her fans in the United States this spring as a featured guest on the 2023 CRY Americas gala series, according to a press release. from CRY. Under the theme YOU Put the Y in CRY, the galas will honor donors, volunteers, media partners and supporters of CRY Americas. A virtual event on April 28 in Seattle will kick off the series, followed by fundraisers in San Diego (May 12), the San Francisco Bay Area (May 13), New York (May 19) and Houston ( May 21st). City-by-city details and online registration are available at https://www.cryamerica.org/our-events/cry-galas-2023/ Child Rights and You (CRY) America is an American non-profit organization that supports projects in India and the United States that ensure access to education and health care for underprivileged children, as well as the protection against child labour, early marriage and trafficking. Since 2004, with the support of more than 25,000 donors and over 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 752,172 children living in 4,027 villages and slums by supporting 90 projects in India and the United States. United. After starring in hit films of the 80s and 90s such as Love 86, Khudgarz and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Neelam launched a second career as a jewelry designer with her own world-class brand Neelam Jewels. She has returned to acting in recent years, with roles in Amazons Made in Heaven and Bollywood Wives, which has sparked an upsurge in her popularity. I am honored and privileged to be associated with CRY, said Neelam. Over the years I have heard of the good work they do, especially when it comes to making sure children can complete their education. Education is something that is the right of every child. It ensures a better future not only for the child, but also for our country and our world. Last year, the CRY Gala series set a fundraising record for the organization at $1 million. CRY America CEO Shefali Sunderlal expressed her gratitude to CRY’s generous donors for their continued commitment to the cause. We are so grateful to have donors, volunteers, sponsors and media partners who embody the YOU in CRY, all of whom are absolutely essential to our continued work for underprivileged children, she said in a statement. We are also fortunate to have the support of celebrities like Neelam, who add value to our events and amplify children’s voices and rights.

