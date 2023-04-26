Best Bollywood Movies – UpNext by Reelgood





When it comes to the best Bollywood movies, there is no shortage of great movies to explore. From classic favorites to modern blockbusters, here are the 15 best must-see Bollywood movies of all time. The best Bollywood movies Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic and beloved Bollywood films of all time. The story follows Raj and Simran, two young Indians who fall in love while traveling in Europe. Even though their families disapprove of their relationship, the two bravely fight for their love, even in the face of obstacles such as class differences and cultural expectations. This classic romance is full of heartfelt moments and memorable songs, making it a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood movies. Sholay (1975)

Sholay is a classic action-adventure movie loved by fans around the world. The story follows Jai and Veeru, two petty crooks hired by a retired cop to help him bring down a notorious bandit. With their wits and skills, the duo embarked on a thrilling mission full of daring stunts, spectacular backdrops and thrilling fight scenes. This timeless classic is a must-have for any fan of Bollywood cinema. The River (2001)

Lagaan is a timeless classic that tells the story of Bhuvan, a young man who leads his village in a cricket match against the British rulers of India to free them from oppressive taxation. With action-packed cricket scenes and inspirational messages, this unforgettable epic is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. 3 Idiots (2009)

3 Idiots is a modern-day classic that follows the story of three college friends who set out to find their way in life against all odds. Through humorous and heartfelt moments, the film explores the importance of following your dreams and the joys of friendship. A must for any Bollywood movie lover. Mother India (1957)

Mother India is a timeless classic that tells the story of Radha, a woman who despite everything is determined to support her family and protect it from a cruel landlord. This powerful and inspiring drama is considered one of the greatest films of all time and is a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood cinema. Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Mughal-e-Azam is an epic historical drama that tells the story of the great Mughal Emperor Akbar and his forbidden love for the beautiful courtesan Anarkali. This timeless classic is packed with jaw-dropping cinematography, memorable songs, and powerful performances, making it a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood cinema. Rank Of Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti is a powerful and inspiring drama that follows the story of a group of young friends who are inspired by the stories of freedom fighters from India’s past and decide to embark on a mission of their own. This unforgettable film is packed with powerful messages and incredible performances, making it a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood cinema. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a timeless romantic comedy that follows the story of Rahul and Anjali, two childhood friends reunited when Rahul’s daughter attempts to reunite them. With catchy songs and hilarious moments, this classic will have you laughing and feeling all the thrills. Taare Zameen By (2007)

Taare Zameen Par is a heartwarming drama about the power of friendship and the importance of understanding and accepting those who are different. The story follows Ishaan, an 8-year-old boy who struggles to fit in at school. When a caring art teacher helps Ishaan recognize and celebrate her unique talents, her life is changed forever. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994)

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is a classic romantic drama about the importance of family and the power of love. The story follows Prem and Nisha, two young people from different backgrounds who fall in love and face disapproval from their families. With memorable songs and heartfelt moments, this classic will put a smile on your face. Dil Se (1998)

Dil Se is a powerful romantic drama about the power of love and the importance of following your heart. The story follows Amar, a radio jockey who falls in love with a mysterious woman while on a journey to uncover the truth behind a separatist movement in India. With breathtaking visuals and powerful performances, this unforgettable film is a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood cinema. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Andaz Apna Apna is a hilarious comedy about two rivals who get caught up in a wacky plot to win the heart of a wealthy heiress. With its slapstick humor, hilarious dialogue and unforgettable performances, this classic will have you laughing out loud. Devdas (2002)

Devdas is a high-profile romantic drama about a man torn between his love for two women and the expectations of society. The story follows Devdas, a man who returns home after a long absence and finds himself caught between his childhood sweetheart, Paro, and a beautiful courtesan, Chandramukhi. With stunning visuals and unforgettable performances, this classic is a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood cinema. Swades (2004)

Swades is a powerful drama about the importance of giving back to your community. The story follows Mohan, a successful Indian scientist who returns home to India after spending years abroad. When he discovers the fate of the inhabitants of his village, he embarks on a mission to help them. With inspiring messages and powerful performances, this unforgettable film is a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood cinema. Indian Chak (2007)

Chak De India is a powerful and inspiring sports drama about a team of underdogs fighting for success against all odds. The story follows Kabir Khan, a former hockey star who gets the chance to coach India’s women’s hockey team and lead them to victory. With heart-pounding sports scenes and inspiring messages, this unforgettable film is a must-watch for any fan of Bollywood cinema.

