Amidst a thriving acting career, she found her true power as a director
When Jessica Stone was 20 and on the national tour of goodbye birdie with Tommy Tune and Ann Reinking, she will never forget how she felt when she learned that their director, Gene Saks, had decided to change the costumes for the Telephone Hour issue. We were in our first city on the tour and I was totally against it, says Stone. I thought that was a terrible mistake.
So she cornered Saks in the hallway telling him exactly what she was thinking. He looked at me and said, you should probably lead, Stone said. And besides, he never changed the costumes. And he was right not to change them.
For years after that, Stone’s career continued to flourish on and off Broadway and on television, playing everyone from Frenchie to Fat to Rosemary in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. I feel happy and proud of the career I’ve had as an actor. But it started to feel inadequate to me. As if I had more to say, she said.
At a time when she was between jobs and tired of waiting for the next one, her husband, actor Christopher Fitzgerald, suggested she ask one of his director friends if she could observe or help. Just to feel like I had somewhere to go while I waited for the next job to start, Stone said.
In the best masterclasses of all time, she has assisted the titans of direction Nicholas Martin, Joe Mantello, David Warren and Christopher Ashley. I was a terrible assistant. But they were kind enough to let me watch their process, she said. In 2010, when Martin wanted Stone to star in a production of A A funny thing happened on the way to the forum in Williamstown, Stone felt less than enthusiastic. I thought, I don’t even know who I would be,” she said. “Am I the cantankerous woman or the stupid hottie?
What she recommended was that Martin create an all-male cast. That’s how it would have been for Plautus’ plays and eliminates the issue of sexism, Stone says. So they would just be boys playing in a playground. Martin not only liked the concept, he replied, okay, you do it.
Nicholas gave me this opportunity to conduct on the main stage in Williamstown, she says. And not only did Stone have a blast in the process, but the show was well received, she got a directing agent, and more directing gigs followed. I don’t miss acting at all, says Stone, who had another job as a performer, playing Erma in everything is fine on Broadway after his triumph in Williamstown.
In 2017, while Stone was directing David Lindsay-Abaire’s play Ripcord at the Huntington Theater in Boston, she reached out to Lindsay-Abaire to talk about the play and get a preview. They had an instant connection.
After 15 minutes, we started chatting, laughing and talking about everything under the sun, Stone says. Incidentally, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright mentioned that he and his frequent collaborator, composer Jeanine Tesori, were adapting his play Kimberly Akimbo in a musical. I gasped, Stone said. I thought, that’s such a good idea. I love this game.
Kimberly Akimbo, the musical, centers on Kimberly (Victoria Clark), a brave and wise teenager with a very rare disease that causes her to age about five times faster than her peers. Despite the fact that she is about to turn 16, she appears to be decades older than her years.
And then there is his family. Kimberly’s mother (Alli Mauzey) is narcissistic and hypochondriac. Her father, (Steven Boyer), is an alcoholic. And her aunt Debra, (Bonnie Milligan), is still guilty of fraud.
Yet despite their dysfunction and mad choices, these multifaceted adults truly love and care for Kimberly. “There’s tremendous love. It’s the heartbeat at the center of our show, Stone says. But this family is flawed. They don’t have the tools or the skills to love well. But they love Kimberly.”
Even with the complex subject matter, this gem of a show is hilarious and utterly original with book and lyrics written by Lindsay-Abaire, a lush and eclectic score by Tesori, and choreography by Danny Mefford. Kimberly Akimbo manages to walk the tightrope between unbridled joy and sadness.
The musical, which also stars Justin Cooley, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White, opened at the Atlantic Theater and was an instant hit winning the New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics. Prize Circle for Best Musical. And last November, Kimberly Akimbo opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.
Despite Kimberly’s time on earth being truncated, the show is deeply optimistic and hopeful, invigorating and uplifting. The sensibility of what David, Jeanine and I share is that there’s great pain in comedy and great comedy in tragedy, says Stone, who now directs the world’s premier musical, Water for Elephants in Atlanta. And that makes Kimberly’s journey particularly emotional and multi-layered, especially when it comes to connecting with classmate Seth (Justin Cooley). Another invaluable character, Seth is an Elvish-speaking, tuba-carrying anagram magician who further opens up Kimberly’s world.
There’s something so beautiful and liberating about making choices that take into account the hours you have left, Stone says. May you fill these remaining hours with hope, opportunity, possibility and joy.
