West Hollywood fitness and wellness destinations that will make you feel like a celebrity





Heated room Heated room When it comes to wellness and fitness, Los Angeles is one of a kind. It’s no surprise that a city filled with stars is also packed with world-class gyms, spas and wellness destinations, especially in West Hollywood. If you want to feel like a million bucks, try one of these four workouts or treatments. 1. Pendry West Hollywood – Clarity envelope If you need a mental and physical escape, head to The Pendry in West Hollywood for some relaxation. Slip into one of their elegant black robes before heading to one of their treatment rooms for a Clarity Wrap session. During this invigorating body treatment, you will enjoy herbal aromatherapy surrounded by the scents of peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary and sweet marjoram. Then, for the main event, you’ll be wrapped in a detoxifying clay body wrap and enjoy a scalp massage that will likely send you into a sleep. This is followed by a restorative massage with the most luxurious body soufflé. Your skin, body and mind will feel incredibly refreshed after this session. 2. Heated room As the name suggests, things get hot in this intense yet fun workout that uses the principles of Pilates but ups the ante so you really sweat. Heated Room’s workout spaces are beautifully designed with a state-of-the-art infrared heating system that can aid in detoxification, help manage pain, and reduce stress. The class is high energy and you’ll use a range of apparatus including weights, blocks, bands, so there’s never a dull moment. Don’t forget to bring water to hydrate yourself. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> 3. 1 West Hollywood Hotel Signature Bamford Treatment Step into the green oasis that is 1 Hotel West Hollywood, then take the elevator to their spa to embark on a wonderful journey of wellness. Their signature massage treatment blends a variety of ancient practices to relax you. A foot bath begins your treatment which removes toxins from the body, then you settle into the plush massage bed where you will enjoy a Japanese shiatsu massage using fragrant oil to help unblock your body’s meridians. This is followed by a Swedish massage to release tension with the lovely added touch of a Himalayan stone placed on the abdomen. The massage specialist might even give you a few extra stones to warm your hands. The treatment ends with an Indian face and head massage to rejuvenate you from head to toe. Bamford spa also has an amazing LED bed which vibrates lightly and is called their nap bed where you can get the best brief beauty sleep, don’t miss it as part of your trip. 4. The Organic Research Embassy Laboratory evaluation and facial treatment LAMbassade Biologique is a beautiful space where skincare, science and tasteful design collide. Make an appointment at this skincare hotspot to learn more about your skin before sprucing up your complexion. You’ll find out how hydrated (or not) your skin is and the levels of hyperpigmentation in your complexion. Next, you’ll head to a treatment room and settle into a plush spa bed to enjoy one of their signature facials, which include always being delivered cold. This is a no-extraction facial, but it is not necessary as the facialist will ensure that any blackheads or congestion are cleared from your face. You will come out absolutely radiant.

