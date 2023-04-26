Hip-hop and rap gig in Hadley had little impact on residents





Posted: 04/26/2023

HADLEY A major rap, hip-hop and electronic music festival last weekend put a strain on the city’s public safety system in preparation for the show, but the Grass is Greener Gathering largely went proceeded without having a significant impact on residents, according to city administrator Carolyn Brenan. Brennan said Tuesday that police and firefighters, along with other city officials, were still planning a debriefing on what happened during the event, which took place on Friday and Saturday afternoons and evening from the Young Mens Club on East Street. Several noise and other nuisance complaints were received across the city, but fortunately the number of attendees was smaller than expected and no significant incidents or injuries were reported, Brennan said. In advance, the city’s goal was the safety of the participants, as well as the city’s residents. Event organizers 4 Life Entertainment secured and paid for additional city support for police and other emergency responders, but there was still a load on staff hours in preparation for the big event, Brennan said. Based on social media publicity across the region, there had been concern over crowds and the number of vendors Several departments have prepared over the past few months to ensure all permits have been obtained and city bylaws have been followed, Brennan said. The debriefing, she said, will allow Hadley to prepare for future events scheduled in town in the spring and fall, including the Country in the Country music festival to be held in June at the same location. Scott Merzbach can be contacted at [email protected]

