Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Preetika Chauhan, Salman Khan, and more…

Sonakshi Sinha’s 1st Web Teaser “Dahaad” Has Her Playing Fiery Cop

Mumbai– The teaser for the upcoming streaming series “Dahaad” was released on Wednesday. It shows Sonakshi Sinha as a fiery cop who is in pursuit of a serial killer while the latter is on the run after killing several women in Rajasthan.

Actor Vijay Varma of “Gully Boy” fame also makes an appearance in the teaser near the end with only his eyes visible but they are enough for talking.

The series marks Sonakshi’s digital debut with the teaser diving deeper into the case unveiling the alleged murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses.

Speaking about the series, creator, director and co-producer Reema Kagti said in a statement, “Dahaad has been a truly rewarding experience. This series is extremely special to all of us and was masterfully brought to life by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Soham. The response we received for the series at the 2023 Berlinale has been very promising and we look forward to bringing this series to our audiences around the world.”

The eight-part crime drama begins when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in a public restroom. Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sinha) is in charge of the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear suicides, but as the cases unfold, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a gripping game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she gathers evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, “Dahaad’s thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true highlights of the crime drama. The world that Reema and Zoya had imagined for this story really required courage and consistency; and they delivered that in spades.

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and executive produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah as lead. The series will soon be released on Prime Video.

Preetika Chauhan saw movies to understand how to play a blind character

Mumbai– ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’ actress Preetika Chauhan has been cast to play the role of a mother in the new show ‘Shravani’. She shared the challenges of playing a visually impaired woman on screen and also revealed how she prepared for it.

Preetika shared, “I saw movies like ‘Butterflies Are Free’, ‘Sparsh’, ‘Faana’ to get an idea of ​​how to play a blind character as suggested by my writers and producers. I wanted to make my very compelling character for the audience and real, so I worked on it.

Preetika is known for her roles in shows like “Vighnaharta Ganesha”, “Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar”, “Mayavi Mailing”, “Santoshi Maa”, among others. She is known for playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in ‘Sanakatmochan Mahabali Hanuman’ and also later appeared in ‘CID’ and ‘Savdhan India’.

Speaking about her role, she said, “She’s a simple girl who was blind from childhood and married someone she wanted. She’s very positive, lovely, and very grateful for her life that doesn’t doesn’t care about things. Audiences will be able to empathize with this character because she’s positive throughout and has a never-give-up attitude.

Speaking about what she loved about her character, she said, “Playing different and challenging roles is the biggest opportunity for any actor working on their craft. Initially, I wasn’t so sure about playing a blind girl when it came to me because I didn’t know the character graphic and how it would shape up. But when the creators gave me the narration and I did workshops, I felt good about the character which is very different from what I’ve played so far. That’s why I gave him a nod.

She explained the concept of the show saying, “The show revolves around Shravani, a determined young child played by Gaurika Sharma, who will fight for the rights of his parents and is a beacon of hope for them. More later, the way things go when her parents enter the mansion where Chandra resides is something you have to be careful of.

“Shravani” is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from “Ramayana”, who is known for his love and devotion to his blind parents. Similarly, the main character of the series, Shravani, played by Gaurika Sharma takes care of her visually impaired parents.

Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza’s son, his sister Anam in Dubai

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen striking a pose with tennis player’s son Sania Mirzas Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai.

Anam took to Instagram, where she shared a photo, which also included two photos with Salman Khan.

Sania’s sister Anam took to Instagram, where she posted a video of her Dubai diaries and captioned it: “POV: 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead.

In the clip, Anam and Izaan could be seen on the moon as they posed with the “Dabangg” actor, who looked cool in a casual black t-shirt and jeans paired with a baseball cap.

Work-wise, Salman’s latest offering is “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, which also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubatti and many more.

He will next be seen in “Tiger 3”, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also have a cameo from Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Both Khans will be seen performing high octane action in the film.

Aparshakti will maintain its retro momentum with its next single, an ode to the era of the 1950s

Mumbai– Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who receives a lot of appreciation from the public for his hit series Jubilee, is a man of many talents. Although he is an amazing actor, he is also interested in sports and music. Incidentally, her next musical single is inspired by the 1950s era around the same timeline that Jubilee follows.

The song is currently being written and will be recorded over the course of a few weeks. The music video for the song will have a black and white setup, which will also feature Aparshakti donning a retro look.

The actor-singer shared that the song and video will be a tribute to all singers and musicians of that era. He said: “I’ve always loved the black and white era. It’s very romantic to me and I was very excited when I got the role of Jubilee’. Now inspired by that, my next music video is also inspired by the 1950s era.”

He added, “It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians of that era who gave us evergreen songs that we still cherish. The video will be a black and white mise en place. The vocals are going to be mine, and like my other videos, I will also be seen in the video.”

Aparshakti has many music videos to his credit, the most recent being Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan’.

Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defense

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller ‘Garmi’, focused on teaching children self-defense during primary school and she also revealed how she landed the role in the series Web of Tigmanshu Dhulia.

She trained in martial arts styles like Wing Chun and also learned how to handle a gun. Anushka said she learned all these fighting skills to defend herself and not to get roles.

Anushka shared, “The martial art is used for self-defense and Wing Chun is a form specifically designed for women to defend themselves. In my class, I am the only girl and all the other students are boys. Therefore, I strongly believe that it is important to train children in primary school in self-defense. It is an art that should be compulsory in the primary school curriculum.

The ‘Thar’ actress recalled her career as an actress which began with acting. She also shared how she changed her name to Anushka Kaushik from Anushka Sharma as people couldn’t find her on social media.

“I started my acting journey with theater before becoming a social media influencer. At some point, people started liking my work, but they couldn’t find me on social media because my real name is Anushka Sharma, and I used to have problems because of that. So, I changed my name to Anushka Kaushik.

Anushka also recalled how Tigmanshu called her for the series after watching her YouTube video.

“I remember I was leaving an office and got a call, where I was informed that Tigmanshu Sir had watched my YouTube video which he really liked and wanted to meet me. I was focusing more on my YouTube space at the time. Even though the clip they saw wasn’t my favorite, I was still glad they liked it. And that’s how I auditioned,” added the actress known for “Ghar Waapsi”, “Thar” and “Crash Course”.

(IANS)