civil rights activistExBulletin

Harry Belafonte died Tuesday at the age of 96. NPR’s Michel Martin talks to publisher and author Lavaille Lavette about the legacy of the singer, actor and civil rights activist.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The tributes continue for Harry Belafonte. He died yesterday at the age of 96. He was a Hollywood actor and singer who popularized calypso music in the 1950s.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “DAY-O (BANANA BOAT SONG)”)

HARRY BELAFONTE: (Singing) Work all night on a glass of rum. The day is breaking and we want to go home. Stack the banana until morning comes.

MARTIN: He was also active in the civil rights movement and a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here he speaks during the March on Washington in 1963.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BELAFONTE: Any society that ceases to respect the human aspirations of all its citizens runs the risk of political chaos and artistic sterility. We need the energies of those people who we have so long denied full humanity.

MARTIN: Here to tell us about his legacy, publisher and author Lavaille Lavette. She wrote a children’s biography of Belafonte. Good morning. Thank you very much for joining us.

LAVAILLE LAVETTE: Hello. Thank you for hosting me.

MARTIN: So upstairs we heard part of his speech during the March on Washington. How else was he active in the civil rights movement?

LAVETTE: Well, Mr. Belafonte was a leader who challenged us. You know, he challenged young artists to do more. He challenged everyone to do more. So grateful for his presence and grateful for the things he helped us become, you know? Become a better person, become a better nation. SO…

MARTIN: What are some of the things people might not know about his legacy, especially people who only know him as an artist?

LAVETTE: He had a wonderful bond with young activists, with young people. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. He was not afraid, even in his later years, to challenge artists to do more. So I think – you know, I think people, especially our young people today, didn’t know he was more than an artist.

MARTIN: I’m thinking about the role – do you remember he had a – I think we’d call it a cameo, but it was a very impactful scene in Spike Lee’s movie, like ‘BlacKkKlansman’, for example, where , in In Just A Few Minutes, he talked about legacy, you know, extrajudicial executions and things like that. But he was just mesmerizing even within minutes on screen. You know, why do you want children to know – specifically, to know more about Harry Belafonte? Mentioning earlier that you wrote a children’s book about him.

WASH: Yeah. I think, you know, you should never forget that. And I think with the hustle and bustle of the world, the digital age, people on their computers and devices, we tend to forget about the struggle and the people who paved the way for us. And I think it was very important for me to honor him, you know, this great social justice warrior. I wanted people, especially young people and young parents, to know about his life and his legacy and what he stood for.

MARTIN: Alright. It’s Lavaille Lavette. She is the author of “Harry Belafonte: A Little Golden Book”. Lavaille Lavette, thank you very much for joining us.

WASH: Alright. Thank you for hosting me.

(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “ISLAND IN THE SUN”)

BELAFONTE: (Singing) All my days, I will sing in praise of your forest, your waters, your shining sand.

