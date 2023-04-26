Entertainment
civil rights activistExBulletin
Harry Belafonte died Tuesday at the age of 96. NPR’s Michel Martin talks to publisher and author Lavaille Lavette about the legacy of the singer, actor and civil rights activist.
MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:
The tributes continue for Harry Belafonte. He died yesterday at the age of 96. He was a Hollywood actor and singer who popularized calypso music in the 1950s.
(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “DAY-O (BANANA BOAT SONG)”)
HARRY BELAFONTE: (Singing) Work all night on a glass of rum. The day is breaking and we want to go home. Stack the banana until morning comes.
MARTIN: He was also active in the civil rights movement and a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here he speaks during the March on Washington in 1963.
(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)
BELAFONTE: Any society that ceases to respect the human aspirations of all its citizens runs the risk of political chaos and artistic sterility. We need the energies of those people who we have so long denied full humanity.
MARTIN: Here to tell us about his legacy, publisher and author Lavaille Lavette. She wrote a children’s biography of Belafonte. Good morning. Thank you very much for joining us.
LAVAILLE LAVETTE: Hello. Thank you for hosting me.
MARTIN: So upstairs we heard part of his speech during the March on Washington. How else was he active in the civil rights movement?
LAVETTE: Well, Mr. Belafonte was a leader who challenged us. You know, he challenged young artists to do more. He challenged everyone to do more. So grateful for his presence and grateful for the things he helped us become, you know? Become a better person, become a better nation. SO…
MARTIN: What are some of the things people might not know about his legacy, especially people who only know him as an artist?
LAVETTE: He had a wonderful bond with young activists, with young people. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. He was not afraid, even in his later years, to challenge artists to do more. So I think – you know, I think people, especially our young people today, didn’t know he was more than an artist.
MARTIN: I’m thinking about the role – do you remember he had a – I think we’d call it a cameo, but it was a very impactful scene in Spike Lee’s movie, like ‘BlacKkKlansman’, for example, where , in In Just A Few Minutes, he talked about legacy, you know, extrajudicial executions and things like that. But he was just mesmerizing even within minutes on screen. You know, why do you want children to know – specifically, to know more about Harry Belafonte? Mentioning earlier that you wrote a children’s book about him.
WASH: Yeah. I think, you know, you should never forget that. And I think with the hustle and bustle of the world, the digital age, people on their computers and devices, we tend to forget about the struggle and the people who paved the way for us. And I think it was very important for me to honor him, you know, this great social justice warrior. I wanted people, especially young people and young parents, to know about his life and his legacy and what he stood for.
MARTIN: Alright. It’s Lavaille Lavette. She is the author of “Harry Belafonte: A Little Golden Book”. Lavaille Lavette, thank you very much for joining us.
WASH: Alright. Thank you for hosting me.
(SOUNDTRACK FROM THE SONG, “ISLAND IN THE SUN”)
BELAFONTE: (Singing) All my days, I will sing in praise of your forest, your waters, your shining sand.
Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.
NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/26/1172113930/besides-singer-and-actor-belafonte-leaves-another-legacy-civil-rights-activist
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Christian clergy show support for Ganjar in 2024 elections – Archipelago
- civil rights activistExBulletin
- Womens Tennis sweeps Raptors to advance to NJAC Championship Match
- The Inside Startup: Introducing Cisco’s Emerging Technologies and Incubation Group
- International News From The Field: Europe
- ‘Donald Trump raped me,’ writer says in civil trial
- PM Modi set to attend G7 and Quad summits in Japan and Australia
- Former Conservative whip Chris Pincher to step down in next general election | Politics | News
- Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Blocked by UK CMA
- Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Preetika Chauhan, Salman Khan, and more…
- Football star Pahokee High faces third-degree misdemeanor charges
- New Texas Department of Agriculture dress code is based on ‘biological sex’