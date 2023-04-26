Harry Belafonte mourned by entertainment world, Biden, Obama | Entertainment

Reaction poured in from heads of state, civil rights leaders and the entertainment world on Tuesday followingthe death of Harry Belafonteat 96 years old. As a leading activist, charismatic singer, Hollywood leading man, Broadway star, and pioneering black entertainer, Belafonte’s loss was felt across a wide swath of American life.
Jill and I are saddened by the passing of a revolutionary American who used his talent, fame and voice to help redeem the soul of our nation. Harry Belafonte was born to Caribbean parents in Harlem, New York on March 1, 1927, when segregation was on the agenda of American society. For the benefit of our Nations, Harry never accepted these false narratives and unjust borders. He has dedicated his entire life to breaking down barriers and bridging gaps. … Harry Belafonte’s achievements are legendary and his legacy of outspoken advocacy, compassion and respect for human dignity will live on. He will be remembered as a great American. President Joe Biden.
Harry Belafonte was a barrier breaking legend who used his platform to uplift others. He lived a great life transforming the arts while defending civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, children and fans. Former President Barack Obama.
In the minds of (WEB) Du Bois, (Paul) Robeson and many others, Harry Belafonte stood among them. Monsieur B sang our songs, he carried our hopes and our dreams. With his passing, it is not only a deep and personal loss for me, but for people around the world who have also lost a beloved artist and humanitarian. Actor and activist Danny Glover, a longtime friend of Belafonte.
You were a complicated dad who lived one of the most fulfilling lives in human history. I am so grateful and lucky to have been and to be so close to you. To know how much you loved me and were proud of my journey. You always told me never to forget how much you loved me and I’m grateful that you know how much I loved hearing it. You could be tough and terrifying, you could be strong and strategic. But when you pulled me close to your heart, the embrace lasted forever. You have lived with purpose and we are all better for your contributions. Gina Belafontedaughter of Belafonte.
May God grant my dear friend Harry Belafonte a peaceful rest. We are losing our giants left and right. We need to celebrate our elders while they are with us. Spike Lee,who directed Belafontes’ latest film, BlacKkKlansman in 2018.
Another BIG TREE has fallen: Harry Belafonte, a trailblazer and a hero to us all. Thank you for your music, your artistry, your activism, your fight for civil rights and justice, especially risking your life at the time to bring money to the movement. Your presence here on Earth has blessed us all. Oprah Winfrey.
Harry Belafonte was one of our country’s most powerful voices for change. … Like all true patriots, Harry Belafonte had the ability to see what could be and had the courage to work to realize that vision. He fought to help America live up to our highest ideals: dignity, fairness, and justice for all. For years I have had the honor of calling Harry a dear friend and relying on his wisdom and guidance. America has lost a giant. Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harry Belafonte was a true mentor and friend. I am heartbroken to learn of his death, but inspired by the long and fruitful life he led. He realized that his platform gave him the ability to affect change. He used it to advance the civil rights movement and bring out others in his position. I treasured the time He gave me and others to guide and correct us. He was a culture-changing artist, a history-changing activist, and an incomparable intellectual. Rest in peace and power, MB The Reverend Al Sharpton.
When I was a child, Harry Belafonte showed up for my family with great compassion. He actually paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. … I will not forget. Rest well, sir. Berenice King,daughter of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
You have used your profile and your donations to leave a legacy of activism, hope, dignity… excellence. Thank you for your vision and talent. Thank you for being a beacon. You are now part of our beautiful ancestors…. continue to guide us! Actress Viola Davis.
He meant a lot to us: fun calypso music, iconic acting (I knew him as Geechie Dan on the iconic Uptown Saturday Night when I was a kid), but most of all, he taught me to think in terms of US and not me. Me. If there’s one lesson we can learn from him, it’s what can I do to help humanity? Thank you Harry Belafonte! Musician and filmmakerquest love.
My friend, Harry Belafonte, was truly a man of cause, conviction and principle. Besides being a great artist, he was a major political activist during the civil rights movement. I still remember the day in 1968 when Harry and I walked side by side on the Poor People’s March to Freedom. He will be missed and my sincere condolences go out to his family. Berry Gordy, founder of Motown.
The passing of civil rights icon Harry Belafonte leaves a devastating void in the racial justice community. Prior to his rise, no artist had ever used the platform and resources his fame afforded him to accomplish so much. His personal and financial support has been essential to every major event from the Civil Rights Movement, from the Freedom Rides and Birmingham Campaign to the March on Washington and the Freedom Summer of Voter Registration. Every American who works for racial justice is inspired by his unwavering commitment. Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League.
Beyond touching millions of people with his inimitable charm and charisma in music, film and theater, Mr. Belafonte has dedicated his life to fighting for human rights and against injustice in all its forms. forms. He was a fearless civil rights activist and a powerful voice in the struggle against apartheid, the fight against AIDS and the quest to eradicate poverty. … In this moment of pain, let us be inspired by his example and strive to uphold the dignity and rights of every human being, everywhere. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Harry Belafonte was a standard bearer, in the tradition of (Paul) Robeson, for generational art and deeply informed and engaged social and political engagement. Perhaps the last of a great tribe. As clever as he was beautiful knocked down. He encountered the moment throughout his life. What a man. ActorJeffrey Wright.
If you think about what it means to be an artist and an activist, he was literally the embodiment of what it was. I don’t know people know how much he made. So good as an artist, as a performer, but used his platform in an almost subversive way because he was sneaking revolutionary messages into it when people thought he was just singing about the good times in the he is. He was always like infusing messages of protest and revolution into everything he did, and not only that, but he used his resources. He is one of the most successful artists of his time. He used these resources to fund the civil rights movement. Musician John Legend,during the Time100 summit.
He was more than a singer, more than an actor and more than a man. Rapper and actorIce Cube.
Harry Belafonte did not just speak the truth to power, he shouted it, he sang it, he made the truth listen. This great son of Harlem leaves behind a legacy in the arts and civil rights that changed the world for the better. New York Mayor Eric Adams.
Harry Belafonte was a man of courage who risked his life and his treasure to fight those who would murder to deprive black people of our freedom to exist. He gave voice to the unsung heart songs that the common man feels but never utters. speechless. He’s an ancestor now. ActorWendell Pierce.
Thank you, Mr. B, for all your years of mentorship, guidance, and a life of activism fighting for a better future for all of us. Former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick.
Artists coming together to use their art form to bring about transformational change in the world…is one of the great benefits of living a public life. Harry Belafonte is an example of this and used all aspects of his immeasurable talent, applying it specifically to the plight of other human beings and their civil rights. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis,who posted an image of an Ebony magazine cover from 1953featuring Belafonte and his parents, actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.
I am deeply saddened by the loss of my very dear brother, the great Harry Belafonte. His artistic genius, moral courage and loving soul will live forever. Civil rights activist and scholarCornell West.