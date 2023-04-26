Bollywood boosts tourism – Kashmir Observer





INOT In recent years, Bollywood has once again returned to the Kashmir Valley, once a hub of Indian cinema before the turmoil of the 1990s. The return of megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his crew to the valley, this time for filming of his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, once again testified to the normality that prevails in Kashmir. This not only got fans excited, but also gave hope to the booming local tourism industry. It is not only the return of Bollywood that symbolizes a transformed Kashmir, but also the growing number of tourists flocking to the valley. The recently concluded Tulip Festival attracted over 3.75 lakh tourists while Gulmarg saw over 2 lakh tourists during the winters. Last year, J&K recorded over 26.7 lakh tourist arrivals, the highest in three decades. The growing number of tourists will generate job opportunities and boost the local economy, which has been hit hard during successive COVID shutdowns for the past four years. The recent visit of Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to inspect the ongoing work on the Zojila tunnel in Sonmarg which will link Ladakh to Kashmir and then to the rest of the country throughout the year , reflects the current development on the territory of the Union. The tunnel has further raised hopes of increased tourism and job opportunities. However, this newfound hope and optimism should not be taken for granted. Government and local authorities need to ensure that infrastructure, security and amenities are in place to cater to the growing number of tourists. The recent visit of Ranvir Singh and Alia Bhatt, who filmed for Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, shows that Kashmir is once again becoming the hot destination for Bollywood. It’s heartening to see this happening again. The valley has always been a paradise on earth, and with the reopening of a cinema and the increase in tourist arrivals, the omens are good for the future. Hopefully this positive momentum continues and Kashmir becomes a beacon of hope and prosperity for its people. The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, India is also an important occasion for the region. This event will be an opportunity to showcase the potential of Jammu and Kashmir as a tourist destination not only for India but for the world. The G20 meeting is expected to bring economic gains to the region by boosting tourism. It also has the potential to make the region a reliable investment location. Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join now Be part of quality journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the difficulties, we still do it. Our journalists and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what matters to you, tell great stories and expose injustices that can change lives. Today, more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever before, but only a handful are paying as advertising revenue plummets. ACT NOW CLICK FOR DETAILS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirobserver.net/2023/04/26/bollywood-boosts-tourism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos