The whispers behind the ousting – The Hollywood Reporter

In the aftermath of NBC Universal’s shock CEO ouster, industry executives come forward with the tale of two Jeff Shells. For some, Shell’s acknowledgment that he was leaving because of an “inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company” came as a thunderclap. For others, not so much.

“I’m completely flabbergasted,” says an executive who claims to be close to Shell. “Jeff was supposed to be the button guy.” When asked if he had any suspicions of improper conduct, a former NBCU executive replied, “No, not at all. Not even a puff. Not even an idea. Another, although not a Shell fan, said: “I’ve never seen any of this. [kind of behavior]. Never. I never even saw him flirt.

A different picture emerges from other NBCU sources. Shell “always had a crush on someone,” says a former (female) insider. “I knew he had crushes and said inappropriate things. He had a type. He liked a pretty brunette. Another (also a woman) remembers Shell being ‘too friendly’ with some women company: “I wouldn’t call it scary, but definitely grumpy.” And two (male) former NBCU executives say they were aware of the rumors about Shell’s conduct. them adds: ‘When I look at the way the company has responded’ – i.e. firing Shell for cause, without a soft landing – ‘I think that shows where there is smoke, there is fire.”

So far, only one relationship has been made public: Hadley Gamble, a CNBC senior international correspondent based in Abu Dhabi, filed a lawsuit, reportedly after learning that her contract, which expires this year, was not going to be renewed. . Gamble’s attorney, Suzanne McKie, confirmed that a complaint of sexual harassment and gender discrimination had been filed, but declined to comment further. A source with deep ties to NBCU says there has been at least one other incident involving comments made to an aide. A source close to Shell says: “Jeff was fired for one thing, this inappropriate relationship, which he possessed and apologized for. There is nothing else there. NBCU has refused to comment.

Shell joined NBCU in 2001 and was considered a rising star. He was chairman of London-based NBCUniversal International for two years until he was appointed chairman of Universal’s entertainment group in September 2013. He became CEO of the company in January 2020. The relationship with Hadley, who joined CNBC in 2010, reportedly started 11 years ago. It’s unclear where she and Shell met or if the relationship was ongoing.

In recent months, there have been signs that Shell is no longer supportive of Comcast’s management. After overseeing the TV division, Shell forced through an unpopular reorganization, and he also fought an uphill battle to launch and grow the Peacock streaming service. It was seen as “a loose cannon that had no filter,” says a longtime NBCU executive. (Shell had the nickname “Shooter” earlier in his career due to his habit of shooting from the hip.) Former volatile MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann has repeatedly called Shell a liar online in recent days.

An industry source said that when Comcast’s Brian Roberts engaged in merger talks with Paramount Global President Shari Redstone in 2021, he offered to hand Paramount President and CEO, Bob Bakish, responsibility for the combined companies (although Roberts wants ultimate control). In 2022, Roberts explored a merger of NBCU with game company Electronic Arts that would have put EA CEO Andrew Wilson in charge.

Increasingly anxious, according to an industry source, Shell began spending more time in New York in an effort to cement its relationship with Roberts.

One point that marvels many Hollywood insiders is how Shell could have been reckless enough to engage in inappropriate behavior, especially given that it very publicly fired then-marketing chairman Josh Goldstine in 2018 and NBCU Vice President Ron Meyer in August 2020, both for allegations of improper conduct. In what could be seen as cowardly behavior given what followed, Shell – along with film studio chief Donna Langley – told staff the company was taking action against Goldstine based on information that was “detailed, and we believe both believable and indicative of an unacceptable climate. Finding himself unemployable, Goldstine commenced legal proceedings and, in January 2020, won an arbitration award estimated at around $20 million. He is now president of global marketing at Warner Bros.

Meyer was ousted following an involvement with aspiring actress Charlotte Kirk that resulted in him making silent payments. While acknowledging that Meyer’s conduct was unacceptable, several industry insiders believe that Shell was unnecessarily harsh in rushing Meyer out of the business. According to another company’s senior executive, “Ron Meyer had been with the company for 25 years and this woman did not work there.” Shell “was the ruthless executioner,” the person continues. “In light of how he treated Ronnie – how do you even do that? He was very reckless. He thought he knew everything.

