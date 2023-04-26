Entertainment
The whispers behind the ousting – The Hollywood Reporter
In the aftermath of NBC Universal’s shock CEO ouster, industry executives come forward with the tale of two Jeff Shells. For some, Shell’s acknowledgment that he was leaving because of an “inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company” came as a thunderclap. For others, not so much.
“I’m completely flabbergasted,” says an executive who claims to be close to Shell. “Jeff was supposed to be the button guy.” When asked if he had any suspicions of improper conduct, a former NBCU executive replied, “No, not at all. Not even a puff. Not even an idea. Another, although not a Shell fan, said: “I’ve never seen any of this. [kind of behavior]. Never. I never even saw him flirt.
A different picture emerges from other NBCU sources. Shell “always had a crush on someone,” says a former (female) insider. “I knew he had crushes and said inappropriate things. He had a type. He liked a pretty brunette. Another (also a woman) remembers Shell being ‘too friendly’ with some women company: “I wouldn’t call it scary, but definitely grumpy.” And two (male) former NBCU executives say they were aware of the rumors about Shell’s conduct. them adds: ‘When I look at the way the company has responded’ – i.e. firing Shell for cause, without a soft landing – ‘I think that shows where there is smoke, there is fire.”
So far, only one relationship has been made public: Hadley Gamble, a CNBC senior international correspondent based in Abu Dhabi, filed a lawsuit, reportedly after learning that her contract, which expires this year, was not going to be renewed. . Gamble’s attorney, Suzanne McKie, confirmed that a complaint of sexual harassment and gender discrimination had been filed, but declined to comment further. A source with deep ties to NBCU says there has been at least one other incident involving comments made to an aide. A source close to Shell says: “Jeff was fired for one thing, this inappropriate relationship, which he possessed and apologized for. There is nothing else there. NBCU has refused to comment.
Shell joined NBCU in 2001 and was considered a rising star. He was chairman of London-based NBCUniversal International for two years until he was appointed chairman of Universal’s entertainment group in September 2013. He became CEO of the company in January 2020. The relationship with Hadley, who joined CNBC in 2010, reportedly started 11 years ago. It’s unclear where she and Shell met or if the relationship was ongoing.
In recent months, there have been signs that Shell is no longer supportive of Comcast’s management. After overseeing the TV division, Shell forced through an unpopular reorganization, and he also fought an uphill battle to launch and grow the Peacock streaming service. It was seen as “a loose cannon that had no filter,” says a longtime NBCU executive. (Shell had the nickname “Shooter” earlier in his career due to his habit of shooting from the hip.) Former volatile MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann has repeatedly called Shell a liar online in recent days.
An industry source said that when Comcast’s Brian Roberts engaged in merger talks with Paramount Global President Shari Redstone in 2021, he offered to hand Paramount President and CEO, Bob Bakish, responsibility for the combined companies (although Roberts wants ultimate control). In 2022, Roberts explored a merger of NBCU with game company Electronic Arts that would have put EA CEO Andrew Wilson in charge.
Increasingly anxious, according to an industry source, Shell began spending more time in New York in an effort to cement its relationship with Roberts.
One point that marvels many Hollywood insiders is how Shell could have been reckless enough to engage in inappropriate behavior, especially given that it very publicly fired then-marketing chairman Josh Goldstine in 2018 and NBCU Vice President Ron Meyer in August 2020, both for allegations of improper conduct. In what could be seen as cowardly behavior given what followed, Shell – along with film studio chief Donna Langley – told staff the company was taking action against Goldstine based on information that was “detailed, and we believe both believable and indicative of an unacceptable climate. Finding himself unemployable, Goldstine commenced legal proceedings and, in January 2020, won an arbitration award estimated at around $20 million. He is now president of global marketing at Warner Bros.
Meyer was ousted following an involvement with aspiring actress Charlotte Kirk that resulted in him making silent payments. While acknowledging that Meyer’s conduct was unacceptable, several industry insiders believe that Shell was unnecessarily harsh in rushing Meyer out of the business. According to another company’s senior executive, “Ron Meyer had been with the company for 25 years and this woman did not work there.” Shell “was the ruthless executioner,” the person continues. “In light of how he treated Ronnie – how do you even do that? He was very reckless. He thought he knew everything.
This story first appeared in the April 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/nbcuniversals-jeff-shell-firing-whispers-behind-ouster-1235402305/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The whispers behind the ousting – The Hollywood Reporter
- Beach volleyball goes to Santa Monica for WCC Championships
- Champagne Ball Gown Gift Hosting Last Day of “Shopping” Thursday
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Ukraine launches tech cluster to boost military capabilities
- Hear what Dr. Fauci says hampered the US response to the Covid-19 pandemic
- Klebsiella pneumoniae outbreak in Seattle hospital kills four
- Donald Trump Raped Me: Former US Columnist E Jean Carroll
- Turkish president cancels campaign stops over health concerns
- According to Jokowi, profiles of 6 vice-presidential candidates for Ganjar: Erick Thohir to Prabowo Subianto
- Estate actor Harriet Walter says Lady Caroline is returning for Logans’ funeral
- Google Cloud shuts down in Europe due to water leak, The Register catches fire