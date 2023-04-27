



Ron Faber, an Obie Award-winning stage actor whose greatest fame came from a brief but pivotal scene in the 1973 horror classic The Exorcist, died March 26 of lung cancer. He was 90 years old. His death was announced only recently. In a Facebook post, Faber’s longtime friend and colleague, actor David Patrick Kelly, remembered him as a “great entertainer and gentleman with a wonderful voice and laugh.” Faber had just won an Obie Award for his performance in the 1972 play Off Broadway And they put handcuffs on the flowers when he was scouted by director William Friedkin for the small role of Chuck in The Exorcist. In the film, Faber’s Chuck is the assistant director of Intensive course, the film within the film in which Chris MacNeil, the actor of Ellen Burstyn, stars. In a pivotal scene, a stunned Chuck arrives at MacNeil’s home in Georgetown to deliver the news that Intensive course director Burke Dennings (Jack MacGowran) was found dead on the steps outside. “I guess you heard,” he says, then realizing his mistake, he adds, “You didn’t hear. Burke is dead. He must have been drunk. He fell from the top of the steps just outside. The moment he hit M Street he broke his neck. At this point in the film, no one but the possessed Regan (Linda Blair) knows that Burke was murdered in a very gruesome way by the demon. The small role wasn’t the only contribution Faber would make to The Exorcist. Although actor Mercedes McCambridge provided the lead vocals for the demon, Faber added some of the deepest guttural vocal sounds that were overlaid in the soundtrack to suggest more than one demon was inside Regan. “Friedkin told me there were three people doing the voice of the demon for the movie,” Faber recalled in a interview 2016 with the ComingSoon website. “He was determined to make the devil not sound like one person, he wanted him to sound like a legion of voices. So he asked Mercedes McCambridge to do the middle part of the demon’s voice, and myself and someone else, and I never got any credit for it It was my shock when I saw the movie – Mercedes McCambridge got the only credit on the final movie, so that pissed me off. Faber said that although McCambridge provided the main voice for the demon, he acknowledged some of his contributions in the final cut. “[T]there were things from that recording that I was certain had made it into the final film, and those were mostly sounds that I made – deep guttural moans and moans. The film’s sound designers played around with the voices, mine included, and did the overlap, etc. Mercedes was the person responsible for all the wheezing! She was a well-known asthmatic! Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Faber began his show business career in radio and later earned a scholarship to the famed Lucille Lortel White Barn Theater in Westport, Connecticut. Later Off Broadway credits include lucky steep at Playwrights Horizons, Troilus and Cressida at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center, Woyzeck at the Public Theater and, at the Mercer Arts Center, And they put handcuffs on the flowers. TV credits include Kojak, The Edge of Night, Law & Order, Third Watch And Hope faith. Faber is survived by his wife Kathleen Moore Faber; children, Hart, Raymond, Elise Manuel and Anthony; and other extended family. He was predeceased by his son Eric.

