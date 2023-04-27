Carrie Fisher will receive the star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, finally earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, with her daughter, Billie Lourd, ready to accept the honor on her behalf. Co-star and friend Mark Hamill said on Instagram that the honor is “long awaited and so deserved.” Fans will be delighted to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her “Star Wars” co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. Hamill, 71, received his star in 2018 while Harrison Ford, 80, received his in 2003 ahead of crime comedy “Hollywood Homicide.” I’m happy to add that his star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and opposite his legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star! says Martinez. The Fishers star will be at 6840 Hollywood Boulevard near the El Capitan Theater, according to the Press release of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “Singin’ in the Rain” actress Reynolds died the day after Fisher in 2016. Fisher, whose father was crooner Eddie Fisher, made her film debut in 1975’s “Shampoo” and became a cultural icon as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy. His other feature acting credits include When Harry Met Sally, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Blues Brothers, to name a few. On TV, she starred in Sex and the City and received an Emmy nomination for her role in 30 Rock” as the eccentric writer and heartthrob of Liz Lemon (Tina Fey). She was also Emmy nominated. Awards for his one-man Broadway show, Wishful Drinking,” which was filmed and aired on HBO in 2010. Fans have long lobbied for Fisher, who was also a prolific novelist and screenwriter, to receive the same honor given to her “Star Wars” co-stars and famous parents. She wrote the best-selling “Postcards From the Edge” and wrote the screenplay for the 1990 film starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep. His Walk of Fame event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com May 4, the unofficial “Star Wars Day”.

