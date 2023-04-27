Feels Horrible: Disney’s Severe Layoffs Hit an Already Struggling Hollywood





The drip, drip, drip of bad news in Hollywood turned into a flood this week as Disney began a new wave of layoffs. By Thursday, 4,000 employees of the entertainment giants will find themselves in the job market if there are even a lot of them right now. Between months of cuts and the growing fear of a possible writers’ strike, the mood in town right now can be summed up as a horrific feeling, as one source texted me. Layoffs have been underway at Disney for the past month and are expected to continue through the spring as executives work toward the CEOBob Igers stated objective of reducing the workforce by 7,000 people. The majority of workers should know their fate by the end of the week. Cuts have already been made to Disney’s film and television divisions in Los Angeles, as well as to theABC News and ESPN. Since returning as Disney CEO last year, Iger has been tasked with reshaping the century-old entertainment brand for a future where cable TV is no longer a cash cow and most audiences watch its programming on Internet. Facing pressure from investors to halt streaming losses and stage a post-pandemic recovery, Iger said earlier this year that Disney would revamp the business and cut costs by $5.5 billion, including laying off employees. about 3% of its workforce. Some of the cuts were strategic, like the elimination of Disney’s approximately 50-person metaverse division. Others appeared more opportunistic, such as when the company fired the Marvel executive.Isaac Ike Pearlmutter,the recluse (and famouscombative) billionaire who has spent the last few months quietlyproof his friendNelson Peltz in his proxy fight against Disney. The cuts have been particularly anxiety-provoking for an industry exhausted by a decade of first avoiding streaming disruption, then consolidation and COVID, and now a streaming correction. An executive from Warner Bros. Discovery said it best when he told me last fall everyone is totally gutted and feeling exhausted amid the company’s own series of cuts following the Discovery and WarnerMedia merger. Even Igerthen enjoying his brief retirement (or maybe not much, in retrospect) acknowledged at the time that it was an anxious time for Hollywood because it’s an era of great transformation and there are still a lot of unknowns. Iger’s awareness of the challenges didn’t stop him from having to make his own tough decisions once he was back in the driver’s seat at Disney. The entertainment blogDeadlinewhich released a running list of executive names, says ABC, Freeform, 20th Television, ABC Signature, Disney+ and Projector all lost team members and several senior marketing executives left as part of a restructuring. Many people are simply getting rid of people they’ve wanted for a long time, an insider speculates. One of the most notable losses in the latest round of layoffs isNate Silver, data guru and founder of ABC News FiveThirtyEight. Silvers’ planned departure was first reported byThe Hollywood Reporteralthough he quickly confirmed witha tweet this suggested that other members of the mark were also losing their jobs. Disney’s layoffs had a huge impact on FiveThirtyEight, he wrote. I am sad and disappointed to a degree that is hard to express right now. We have been at Disney for almost 10 years. My contract is ending soon and I expect me to leave at the end. At ESPN, two veteran executives werewould have among the cuts, including the general manager of ESPN+Russell Wolff,who will leave in July after 26 years with the cable sports network. Disney has promised layoffs that shouldn’t affect hourly workers at its parks and resorts will be overat the beginning of summer, how ready Hollywood will be to take a collective breather. But with a writers’ strike threatening to hit the industry, it may be a while before the unease subsides.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/04/feels-awful-brutal-disney-layoffs-hit-an-already-hurting-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos