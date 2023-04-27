Entertainment
Entertainment News Roundup: Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control; Universal Music Reiterates AI Concerns As Quarterly Profits Slump & More
Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.
Adjoa Andoh reinvents the “otherness” of Richard III in a new version of the play
When actor Adjoa Andoh read William Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III’ as a child, she was struck by the way he was treated. “I’m sort of 9 or 10 years old…I was outraged at the way the children are outraged at the way Shakespeare unfairly portrayed this man and made people be mean to this man because about his looks,” Andoh told Reuters.
The cast of ‘L Word’ TV show visit the White House to mark Lesbian Visibility Week
The cast of US TV show ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ traveled to the White House on Tuesday to mark Lesbian Visibility Week, touting the role the long-running show has played for women and gay girls across the country. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House’s first openly gay press secretary, hailed the casting, saying it was “incredibly important” for young people to see characters in books and on TV whose life stories and identities inspire them “to reach their highest potential”. “
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, theater and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, a groundbreaking singer, songwriter and actor who began his entertainment career singing “Day O” in his 1950s hit song “Banana Boat” before turning to political activism, has died in the age of 96. Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his New York home on Tuesday with his wife Pamela by his side, the firm of his longtime spokesman Ken Sunshine said in a statement.
Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control
Months after leaving “The Daily Show” in late 2022, comedian Trevor Noah won a Webby Award for comedy in the late-night talk show’s “America’s Door Problem” segment, in which he lobbies for the gun control and criticizes policy makers. The 27th annual Webby Awards – which will be handed out on May 15 on what is being called the internet’s biggest night – also recognizes work featuring singers Rihanna, Lizzo and Doja Cat, the former president Barack Obama and the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
FACTBOX-Facts About Actor-Activist Harry Belafonte
* Belafonte was born in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, but his mother took him to his Jamaican homeland at an early age for a few years before returning to New York.
Rapper Fugees sentenced in the United States for lobbying campaigns with a Malaysian financier
A jury on Wednesday convicted rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of Grammy-winning hip-hop group The Fugees of conspiring with a Malaysian financier to orchestrate a series of overseas lobbying campaigns aimed at influencing the US government under two presidents. His sentencing in federal court in Washington follows a trial filled with political intrigue and featuring top witnesses including Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Michel underwent blistering cross-examination by prosecutors while testifying in his own defense.
Comedian and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ regular Richard Lewis has Parkinson’s disease
Comedian actor Richard Lewis, a longtime regular on the HBO series ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ says he’s being seen by a doctor for Parkinson’s disease, but that despite giving up his stand-up “everything is cool” as he focuses on writing and acting. Lewis, 75, revealed his diagnosis in a brief video posted to Twitter on Sunday, saying he was told he had Parkinson’s disease, a chronic degenerative disease of the central nervous system, two years ago after he started walking stiffly and shuffling.
No dancing, judge tells jury at Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial
With Ed Sheeran on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday in a copyright trial, jurors were warned to keep their cool while watching video of the British pop star performing a medley from his hit song “Thinking Out Loud” and the classic Marvin L’air de Gaye “Let’s Get it On”. “We’re not allowing dancing,” U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton told the seven-member jury.
Universal Music reiterates AI concerns as quarterly earnings slump
Universal Music Group, the label representing Drake and Taylor Swift, reported a slump in its first-quarter core profit on Wednesday due to compensation spending, and reiterated concerns about AI-created music. Core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 43.4% in constant currency to 261 million euros ($288.04 million), due to non-cash compensation charges based on shares, as part of an equity-based compensation plan announced last year.
(With agency contributions.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/entertainment/2431153-entertainment-news-roundup-trevor-noah-wins-webby-for-daily-show-segment-supporting-gun-control-universal-music-reiterates
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]tin.com
Recent Posts
- Entertainment News Roundup: Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control; Universal Music Reiterates AI Concerns As Quarterly Profits Slump & More
- Lagos to host WTT contender in June – Nigeria Independent Newspaper
- The wardrobe makes a fashionable home after stepping off the red carpet
- Joint statement on the completion of the LIBOR transition
- Google Cloud and Microsoft hint at plans to integrate generative AI into core products
- Death toll from Kenya’s ‘cult of hunger’ continues to rise – BBC News
- “We saw a necessary tide mark in a swan”
- Greenpeace wins court approval for lawsuit against UK E&P Leasing
- Feels Horrible: Disney’s Severe Layoffs Hit an Already Struggling Hollywood
- Google’s CEO seeks areas of lasting savings after initial streak of ad revenue declines
- Shehbaz Sharif takes swipe at Supreme Court, says arbitration not his job
- Frasier reboot cast: Roz Doyle actor Peri Gilpin to join Kelsey Grammer in Paramount Plus series