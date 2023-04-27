Entertainment News Roundup: Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control; Universal Music Reiterates AI Concerns As Quarterly Profits Slump & More

Below is a summary of the entertainment news briefs.

Adjoa Andoh reinvents the “otherness” of Richard III in a new version of the play

When actor Adjoa Andoh read William Shakespeare’s ‘Richard III’ as a child, she was struck by the way he was treated. “I’m sort of 9 or 10 years old…I was outraged at the way the children are outraged at the way Shakespeare unfairly portrayed this man and made people be mean to this man because about his looks,” Andoh told Reuters.

The cast of ‘L Word’ TV show visit the White House to mark Lesbian Visibility Week

The cast of US TV show ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ traveled to the White House on Tuesday to mark Lesbian Visibility Week, touting the role the long-running show has played for women and gay girls across the country. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House’s first openly gay press secretary, hailed the casting, saying it was “incredibly important” for young people to see characters in books and on TV whose life stories and identities inspire them “to reach their highest potential”. “

Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, theater and activism, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, a groundbreaking singer, songwriter and actor who began his entertainment career singing “Day O” in his 1950s hit song “Banana Boat” before turning to political activism, has died in the age of 96. Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his New York home on Tuesday with his wife Pamela by his side, the firm of his longtime spokesman Ken Sunshine said in a statement.

Trevor Noah wins Webby for ‘Daily Show’ segment supporting gun control

Months after leaving “The Daily Show” in late 2022, comedian Trevor Noah won a Webby Award for comedy in the late-night talk show’s “America’s Door Problem” segment, in which he lobbies for the gun control and criticizes policy makers. The 27th annual Webby Awards – which will be handed out on May 15 on what is being called the internet’s biggest night – also recognizes work featuring singers Rihanna, Lizzo and Doja Cat, the former president Barack Obama and the cast of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

FACTBOX-Facts About Actor-Activist Harry Belafonte

* Belafonte was born in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, but his mother took him to his Jamaican homeland at an early age for a few years before returning to New York.

Rapper Fugees sentenced in the United States for lobbying campaigns with a Malaysian financier

A jury on Wednesday convicted rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of Grammy-winning hip-hop group The Fugees of conspiring with a Malaysian financier to orchestrate a series of overseas lobbying campaigns aimed at influencing the US government under two presidents. His sentencing in federal court in Washington follows a trial filled with political intrigue and featuring top witnesses including Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Michel underwent blistering cross-examination by prosecutors while testifying in his own defense.

Comedian and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ regular Richard Lewis has Parkinson’s disease

Comedian actor Richard Lewis, a longtime regular on the HBO series ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ says he’s being seen by a doctor for Parkinson’s disease, but that despite giving up his stand-up “everything is cool” as he focuses on writing and acting. Lewis, 75, revealed his diagnosis in a brief video posted to Twitter on Sunday, saying he was told he had Parkinson’s disease, a chronic degenerative disease of the central nervous system, two years ago after he started walking stiffly and shuffling.

No dancing, judge tells jury at Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial

With Ed Sheeran on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday in a copyright trial, jurors were warned to keep their cool while watching video of the British pop star performing a medley from his hit song “Thinking Out Loud” and the classic Marvin L’air de Gaye “Let’s Get it On”. “We’re not allowing dancing,” U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton told the seven-member jury.

Universal Music reiterates AI concerns as quarterly earnings slump

Universal Music Group, the label representing Drake and Taylor Swift, reported a slump in its first-quarter core profit on Wednesday due to compensation spending, and reiterated concerns about AI-created music. Core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 43.4% in constant currency to 261 million euros ($288.04 million), due to non-cash compensation charges based on shares, as part of an equity-based compensation plan announced last year.

