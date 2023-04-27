Armen Nahapetian wants the world to know: “I am not AI.” The 16-year-old actor is getting noticed, but not just for playing a teenage version of the ominous titular Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster’s epic dark comedy “Beau Is Afraid.” He added the disclaimer to his Instagram bio because people keep thinking he’s not a real person, but rather a digitally aged Phoenix.

“I went to the cinema a few weeks ago, and one of the employees was pointing at the poster and saying, ‘Oh my God, you’re real!'” Nahapetian recalled, speaking with Variety.

The main poster features four versions of Beau, all posing in shimmering gray satin pajamas. There’s a Phoenix wearing a farmer’s hat, a Phoenix sporting male pattern baldness, a Phoenix buried under wrinkles – and a smooth-faced Nahapetian. The theater employee’s confusion may seem absurd, but the reasoning makes sense: here are three Joaquin Phoenixes; by deduction, the fourth must be one too, right?

The “Beau” confusion goes beyond key art. Photographs of Nahapetian at the film’s premiere stunned many social media users, who also mistook the actor for an aging Phoenix after watching the trailer.

The confusion can be interpreted as a symptom of audiences now expecting actors to be digitally transformed in the media they watch. Once state-of-the-art, these effects have become a regular ingredient in the public’s media diet, appearing in virtually every Marvel project and even in modest-budget movies like “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “Scream VI”.

Advances in generative AI have automated many steps in visual effects work, and these programs are becoming more and more accessible. Cristóbal Valenzuela, CEO of AI research company Runway, said Variety in February that artificial intelligence tools are being used on productions that wouldn’t have considered them a few years ago, like the independent Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and even “The Late Show” by Stephen Colbert.

“Everyone is going to be able to do the movies and the blockbusters that only a handful of people were able to do,” Valenzuela said.

Trailers for the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate” tout a locomotive set featuring a digitally aged Harrison Ford. To achieve this effect, Lucasfilm fed reference footage into an AI program, making the 80-year-old actor look like the 38-year-old himself in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Eight years ago, another film tapped into the collective memory of Ford moviegoers. “The Age of Adaline,” starring Blake Lively as a woman who doesn’t age, cast Anthony Ingruber for flashback sequences of Ford’s character. Ingruber was hired after going viral for his odd impression of Han Solo. If the film was made today, would the producers consider using weathering effects instead?

These digital alterations have a latent impact on the relationship of the public to the stars. From the dinosaurs of “Jurassic Park” to the neon underworld of “Tron”, CGI has produced spectacles outside of reality since its first integration into cinema. Now, visual effects can change performers too, to subtle and dramatic degrees. Add to that the encroachment of increasingly undetectable deep-fake videos and voice clones proliferating on social media. Such developments portend a dilemma: what is the value of an actor when a viewer cannot accurately discern whether East one on screen?

As strange as Nahapetian’s situation may seem, it could definitely happen again. In fact, it’s happened before. During the second season of “Ted Lasso,” there was a fan theory brewing that Brett Goldstein’s character, foul-mouthed football veteran Roy Kent, was a CGI creation. Perhaps it was the soft lighting of the Apple TV+ series or Goldstein’s incredibly symmetrical facial hair that raised suspicion.

“It’s quite disconcerting, because I’ve seen a lot of sci-fi movies. And I started to be like, ‘Maybe I’m [CGI]” Goldstein joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at the time. “They were implanting memories to make me think I wasn’t.”

Nahapetian could not have foreseen his fate either, but he humorously accepted it.

“It’s half joking, half serious,” Nahapetian says of his updated Instagram bio. “I thought people would eventually realize that, you know, I’m a real boy.”