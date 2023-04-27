Plans move forward to enable 135,000 new homes in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood

Hi, I’m Aarika! If you enjoyed this article, you’ll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday you’ll receive fresh, community-driven stories that catch up with you with our independent local news.

By some estimates, Los Angeles County has a shortage of affordable housing half a million homes. Part of this shortage is related to local rules limiting where certain types of housing can be built. In some parts of Los Angeles, these rules have not been updated since the Reagan administration.

Members of the Los Angeles City Council have just taken a major step toward renewing these rules in two of the city’s vital urban cores, raising hopes and fears for the city’s future development.

The council’s powerful Land Use Planning and Management Committee voted on Monday to advance long-awaited community plan updates for downtown LA and Hollywood. If approved by the full city council in a final vote expected in the coming weeks, the plans would see 135,000 new homes built in these neighborhoods.

Why the new community plans are so important

LA is suffering from a severe housing crisis, with a third of the city’s renters spending more than half of their income on rent. (The government affordability standard does not exceed 30% of your income.) Under state law, the city is needed to plan for 455,000 new homes by 2029.

Community plans are one of the most important tools for incentivizing and producing new housing, said Scott Epstein, director of policy and research for the housing advocacy organization. Abundant LA housing

Community plans outline land use rules and regulations that developers must follow if they want to build new housing in a given area, Epstein said.

That’s all, the height of the buildings. What uses are permitted in certain commercial, residential, light industrial areas. What kind of affordability requirements should be included, he said.

Elected leaders want to channel much of the city’s new housing development to established urban cores such as Downtown LA and Hollywood. They consider these neighborhoods to be the most viable residential lots in LA is zoned for single family homes and elected officials are focusing on siting new apartment buildings in existing commercial corridors.

Doubling of the residential transformation of DTLA

Downtown LA is only 1% of the city’s territory, but if approved by the full city council, its new community plan will accommodate 20% of the housing growth predicted by the city ​​over the next two decades. The rezonings outlined in the plan would double the areas where housing can be built, allowing for the construction of 100,000 new apartments and condos downtown.

You’re going to see parking lots turn into housing.” — Scott Epstein, Director of Policy and Research for Abundant Housing LA

For years, downtown has been plagued with storefronts and vacant apartments. But it has since undergone a profound residential transformation. This updated plan would encourage greater conversion of old or underutilized commercial premises in apartments and allow new housing in manufacturing areas.

I think we’re looking at another downtown transformation, said Nella McOsker, president of the downtown business group Central City Association . [Theres] really exciting potential for a key section of town to help alleviate this housing crisis that we are seeing across the region.

Epstein said he believed that by eliminating parking requirements for new homes in downtown Los Angeles, the community plan would encourage more residents to go car-free.

You’re going to see parking lots turn into housing, he says. I think you’re going to see a lot more small businesses. With housing growth, you’re going to see new schools popping up in some of these neighborhoods.

How to get involved

What it will take to meet the affordable housing needs of Skid Rows

Housing advocates see projected downtowns of 100,000 new homes as a victory for renters hard to find apartments in today’s crowded marketplace.

But during the process of developing the community plan, some residents and workers expressed concern about being squeezed out of downtown by a glut of expensive new housing. Homeless service providers in Skid Row and garment workers in the Fashion District were particularly concerned.

Steve Diaz, Deputy Director of LA Community Action Network and member of a coalition of Skid Row advocates said he was encouraged to see the committees’ updated plan included unique zoning rules for a section of Skid Row where developers would be required to make 80% of units in new developments affordable.

Homelessness ends with housing, Diaz said. And land-use planning is one of the key tools to ensure you’re able to build enough housing.

A sign reading “Skid Row” is painted on a wall next to the Los Angeles Mission. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

But some housing advocates wanted the plan to allow more market-priced housing on Skid Row.

We need to build permanent supportive housing across the city so that all of our communities are mixed-income, and we don’t continue to concentrate poverty in certain areas of the city, Epstein said.

Diaz said the plans’ unique accessibility requirements at Skid Row were not intended to concentrate poverty. He said this type of housing is needed there to ensure that people from this identified area can stay and access the resources built in this area.

Textile workers fight to stay in the fashion district

Los Angeles is home to 83% of America’s cut and sew industry, and most of this activity is concentrated in the downtown Los Angeles fashion district. Workers in this local industry are largely immigrants, mostly women, and in many cases earn less than minimum wage .

“It is an existing industry that cannot be ignored, dismissed or accelerated for the development of luxury.” — Marissa Nuncio, executive director of the Garment Worker Center

Development plans and land use are certainly not the typical issues we work on, said Marissa Nuncio, the Garment Workers Center s executive director. But downtown is the heart of LA’s garment district. And changing land use permits to encroach on this district was going to have a devastating effect on this industry.

Garment worker advocates successfully lobbied city council members to pass some changes to the downtown community plan update. The proposal now requires property developers to include space for light manufacturing in new buildings in the Fashion District and encourages developers to preserve garment industry activity in future developments.

Some business advocates believe the plan passed at Monday’s committee meeting could stifle new housing.

The Fashion District has capacity for both new housing and industrial use, said McOsker of the Central City Association, saying the plan leaves new housing capacity on the table as is.

The nuncio said the 20,000 garment workers in downtown Los Angeles often struggle to pay their own rent and don’t want to block new housing that could help tenants. But she said they didn’t want to lose their jobs to create new housing that they could never afford.

It is an existing industry that cannot be ignored, dismissed or accelerated for the development of luxury, Nuncio said.

Hollywood’s community plan is stuck in the 80s

Another developed urban area, Hollywood, could gain 35,000 new homes under the proposed update to the committee-approved community plan. The neighborhood’s existing community plan has not been successfully updated since 1988.

Committee Chair Marqueece Harris-Dawson joked I was watching Batman at the Graumans Theatre, the one with Jack Nicholson, when this plan was adopted.

The plan would allow developers to construct larger buildings in parts of Hollywood, with fewer expensive parking requirements, in exchange for creating a certain percentage of affordable units.

Council members Hugo Soto-Martinez, Nithya Raman and Katy Yaroslavsky (all of whom have constituents in Hollywood) have pushed for expanded tenant rights, such as the right for tenants to return to new properties if their building is demolished in as part of redevelopment efforts.

And after

As city officials debate the finer details of each community plan update, time is running out. LA leaders must approve updates to the Downtown LA and Hollywood community plan by May 12 or the process will hit a deadline forcing planners to start from scratch.