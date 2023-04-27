Entertainment
Plans move forward to enable 135,000 new homes in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood
By some estimates, Los Angeles County has a shortage of affordable housing half a million homes. Part of this shortage is related to local rules limiting where certain types of housing can be built. In some parts of Los Angeles, these rules have not been updated since the Reagan administration.
Members of the Los Angeles City Council have just taken a major step toward renewing these rules in two of the city’s vital urban cores, raising hopes and fears for the city’s future development.
The council’s powerful Land Use Planning and Management Committee voted on Monday to advance long-awaited community plan updates for downtown LA and Hollywood. If approved by the full city council in a final vote expected in the coming weeks, the plans would see 135,000 new homes built in these neighborhoods.
Why the new community plans are so important
LA is suffering from a severe housing crisis, with a third of the city’s renters spending more than half of their income on rent. (The government affordability standard does not exceed 30% of your income.) Under state law, the city is needed to plan for 455,000 new homes by 2029.
Community plans are one of the most important tools for incentivizing and producing new housing, said Scott Epstein, director of policy and research for the housing advocacy organization. Abundant LA housing
Community plans outline land use rules and regulations that developers must follow if they want to build new housing in a given area, Epstein said.
That’s all, the height of the buildings. What uses are permitted in certain commercial, residential, light industrial areas. What kind of affordability requirements should be included, he said.
Elected leaders want to channel much of the city’s new housing development to established urban cores such as Downtown LA and Hollywood. They consider these neighborhoods to be the most viable residential lots in LA is zoned for single family homes and elected officials are focusing on siting new apartment buildings in existing commercial corridors.
Doubling of the residential transformation of DTLA
Downtown LA is only 1% of the city’s territory, but if approved by the full city council, its new community plan will accommodate 20% of the housing growth predicted by the city over the next two decades. The rezonings outlined in the plan would double the areas where housing can be built, allowing for the construction of 100,000 new apartments and condos downtown.
You’re going to see parking lots turn into housing.”
— Scott Epstein, Director of Policy and Research for Abundant Housing LA
For years, downtown has been plagued with storefronts and vacant apartments. But it has since undergone a profound residential transformation. This updated plan would encourage greater conversion of old or underutilized commercial premises in apartments and allow new housing in manufacturing areas.
I think we’re looking at another downtown transformation, said Nella McOsker, president of the downtown business group Central City Association. [Theres] really exciting potential for a key section of town to help alleviate this housing crisis that we are seeing across the region.
Epstein said he believed that by eliminating parking requirements for new homes in downtown Los Angeles, the community plan would encourage more residents to go car-free.
You’re going to see parking lots turn into housing, he says. I think you’re going to see a lot more small businesses. With housing growth, you’re going to see new schools popping up in some of these neighborhoods.
How to get involved
-
LA leaders must approve updates to the Downtown LA and Hollywood community plan by May 12 or the process will hit a deadline forcing planners to start from scratch.
-
What it will take to meet the affordable housing needs of Skid Rows
Housing advocates see projected downtowns of 100,000 new homes as a victory for renters hard to find apartments in today’s crowded marketplace.
But during the process of developing the community plan, some residents and workers expressed concern about being squeezed out of downtown by a glut of expensive new housing. Homeless service providers in Skid Row and garment workers in the Fashion District were particularly concerned.
Steve Diaz, Deputy Director of LA Community Action Network and member of a coalition of Skid Row advocatessaid he was encouraged to see the committees’ updated plan included unique zoning rules for a section of Skid Row where developers would be required to make 80% of units in new developments affordable.
Homelessness ends with housing, Diaz said. And land-use planning is one of the key tools to ensure you’re able to build enough housing.
But some housing advocates wanted the plan to allow more market-priced housing on Skid Row.
We need to build permanent supportive housing across the city so that all of our communities are mixed-income, and we don’t continue to concentrate poverty in certain areas of the city, Epstein said.
Diaz said the plans’ unique accessibility requirements at Skid Row were not intended to concentrate poverty. He said this type of housing is needed there to ensure that people from this identified area can stay and access the resources built in this area.
Textile workers fight to stay in the fashion district
Los Angeles is home to 83% of America’s cut and sew industry, and most of this activity is concentrated in the downtown Los Angeles fashion district. Workers in this local industry are largely immigrants, mostly women, and in many cases earn less than minimum wage.
“It is an existing industry that cannot be ignored, dismissed or accelerated for the development of luxury.”
— Marissa Nuncio, executive director of the Garment Worker Center
Development plans and land use are certainly not the typical issues we work on, said Marissa Nuncio, the Garment Workers Centers executive director. But downtown is the heart of LA’s garment district. And changing land use permits to encroach on this district was going to have a devastating effect on this industry.
Garment worker advocates successfully lobbied city council members to pass some changes to the downtown community plan update. The proposal now requires property developers to include space for light manufacturing in new buildings in the Fashion District and encourages developers to preserve garment industry activity in future developments.
Some business advocates believe the plan passed at Monday’s committee meeting could stifle new housing.
The Fashion District has capacity for both new housing and industrial use, said McOsker of the Central City Association, saying the plan leaves new housing capacity on the table as is.
The nuncio said the 20,000 garment workers in downtown Los Angeles often struggle to pay their own rent and don’t want to block new housing that could help tenants. But she said they didn’t want to lose their jobs to create new housing that they could never afford.
It is an existing industry that cannot be ignored, dismissed or accelerated for the development of luxury, Nuncio said.
Hollywood’s community plan is stuck in the 80s
Another developed urban area, Hollywood, could gain 35,000 new homes under the proposed update to the committee-approved community plan. The neighborhood’s existing community plan has not been successfully updated since 1988.
Committee Chair Marqueece Harris-Dawson joked I was watching Batman at the Graumans Theatre, the one with Jack Nicholson, when this plan was adopted.
The plan would allow developers to construct larger buildings in parts of Hollywood, with fewer expensive parking requirements, in exchange for creating a certain percentage of affordable units.
Council members Hugo Soto-Martinez, Nithya Raman and Katy Yaroslavsky (all of whom have constituents in Hollywood) have pushed for expanded tenant rights, such as the right for tenants to return to new properties if their building is demolished in as part of redevelopment efforts.
And after
As city officials debate the finer details of each community plan update, time is running out. LA leaders must approve updates to the Downtown LA and Hollywood community plan by May 12 or the process will hit a deadline forcing planners to start from scratch.
What questions do you have about housing in Southern California?
|
Sources
2/ https://laist.com/news/housing-homelessness/los-angeles-housing-apartments-downtown-la-hollywood-community-plan-dtla-skid-row-fashion-district
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese Xi holds first talks with Ukrainian Zelensky since Russian invasion
- E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of rape in his testimony
- UK Government Funding Anti-LGBTQ+ Organizations in Uganda Report | global development
- US to send nuclear submarine to South Korea as part of deterrence
- Plans move forward to enable 135,000 new homes in downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood
- Dukes drop Heartbreaker in opening round of A-10 championships
- 6 Reasons Parents Shouldn’t Let Their Kids Cross Dress: Piper
- Parkash Singh Badal – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Chandigarh to pay his last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
- Why People Think A ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Actor Is An Elderly Joaquin Phoenix
- Google boosts privacy on Chromebooks with new camera and microphone switches
- In testimony, E. Jean Carroll accuses Donald Trump of rape
- After Hary Tanoe, it’s Zulhas’ turn to meet Jokowi at the presidential palace