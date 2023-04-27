Entertainment
Jordan Fisher reflects on being the first actor of color to play Anthony in Broadway’s Sweeney Todd
Jordan Fisher reflects on being the first actor of color to play Anthony on Broadway Sweeney Todd
Moreover, the Sweeney Todd the cast album was recorded.
Jordan Fisher may be known as a go-to actor for new musicals: It’s Done hamilton And Dear Evan Hansen. But the 29-year-old is passionate, pointing out that his true love is classical musical theatre.
At the Red Mountain Theater Company in Birmingham, I trained in classical musical theater, it was Sondheim, it was Meredith Willson, it was Rodgers and Hammerstein, explains the actor. That’s why he considers the current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, where he plays Anthony, unlike anything I’ve done before. It’s my comfort zone and no one has ever seen it!
Fisher grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. He started doing community theater as a teenager. And it was in Birmingham that he saw his first Sweeney Todd. He was 12 years old and it shook me up and I was like, wait, this is a thriller. It’s not Oklahoma! It’s not music man. I already loved horror movies. So I was like, ‘This is special. Who is this guy, Stephen Sondheim?
In Sweeney Todd, which currently stars Josh Groban as the Demon Barber and Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, the focus is usually on the protagonists who manage to murder people, sing happily about murdering people, and eventually face the reward of their sins. In short, they have the most fun in the show.
Fisher plays sailor Anthony, who rescues Sweeney Todd from a shipwreck and falls in love with Todd’s daughter, Johanna (played in this revival by Maria Bilbao in her Broadway debut). He spends the show trying to save Johanna from the evil Judge Turpin, who has her locked up. In the show, Anthony’s purity stands out in a show filled with people corrupted by revenge, lust and greed.
Which could make him a boring character if he didn’t sing one of the show’s best songs, the love song “Johanna.” Fisher is aware that Anthony and Johanna’s storyline is generally considered the fresh air moment across the show so you can catch your breath, before quickly adding, not to say any other version of Anthony is false.
Fishers take on the character was someone who goes to London filled with idealism, his full name is Anthony Hope after all. Anthony is then slowly beaten emotionally by the town (and physically by Turpins’ henchmen). This London he returns to is not the London he painted in his head. And that makes you think, doesn’t it? Fisher poses.
That’s why when Anthony meets Johanna and realizes she’s in trouble, he has no qualms about robbing her and leaving the town he ostensibly loves. There’s a beautiful shiny thing about that terrible, filled place he thought was paved with gold, says Fisher. And this thing is trapped. And Anthony can’t help it. You know, he has to save her and there’s so much lust in there. For me, there’s so much more heart, there’s so much more genuine authenticity to gnaw at. And that’s what Maria and I are exploring and having fun doing.
Fisher spoke to Playbill before making two crucial announcements: one that the Sweeney Todd the cast album was recorded (but no date has been set), and that last year he suffered from an eating disorder. In the conversation with Playbill, Fisher focused more on what it means to be the first actor of color to play Anthony on Broadway. Fisher previously made headlines when he was the first black actor to play the title role in Dear Evan Hansen full time.
For him, this revival of Sweeney Todd is a way to create brand new takes on those roles that everyone has known and loved for so long. Fisher therefore hadn’t felt pressure to recreate the original actor that Victor Garbers took on. Instead, he’s found a path to Anthony that feels true to him, while still delivering the thrills, comedy, and voice that fans have come to expect. What I’m proud of is the truth. What I’ve worked so hard for as an actor for 20 years is holding up a mirror to people watching anything. I know there is someone who can find something to identify with.
For Fisher, the most important spectators are the young Jordans in the room, who can come and see it Sweeney Todd and realize that Sondheim can be for them. There’s going to be a kid, especially a kid of color, who’s going to come and sit and see this play and see an ingenue played by someone who looks like them, Fisher said emphatically. And it will be on This stage with these folks, with this kind of caliber of production, there will never be a time when it’s not beneficial for any child who plans to pursue this. Especially to one of color.
