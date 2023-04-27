Entertainment
Hollywood History (4/26/23) – Fikkle Fame
Today’s Final Jeopardy question (4/26/2023) in the category “Hollywood History” was:
Last name of 3 men who missed the premiere of “The Jazz Singer” in 1927 because a 4th of that name had died hours before
new champ Johanna Stoberock, a fiction writer and adjunct professor from Walla Walla, WA, won $6,999 yesterday. In game 2, she faces these two players: Liz Everhart, a subrogation analyst and science teacher from Louisville, KY; And Jesse Matheny, responsible for implementing customer success orig. of Huntington, IN.
Round 1 Categories: Rihanna – Historical Potpourri – Trust – Brit Lit – Up and Down – A Nation of Vodka Brands
Jesse has found the Jeopardy! Daily Double round in Historical Potpourri below $1,000 on the 8th pick of the round. He was in the lead with $1,200, $800 more than Liz in second place. Jesse made it a real Daily Double and said Marco Polo. It was FALSE.
He peaked in power as Lord Privy Seal in 1536, fell from power, was executed and saw his reputation revived by the late Hilary Mantel. to show
WHO IS THOMAS CROMWELL?
Jesse finished first with $4,200. Johanna finished second with $4,000. Liz was last with $3,600. All clues have been shown.
Round 2 Categories: The New Capital – 4 Syllable Words – Whistleblowers – Comedians – Ungulates – The Parent Company
Jesse found the first Daily Double in The New Capital under $1,600 on the second pick of the round. He was in the lead with $5,400, $1,400 more than Johanna in second place. Jesse bet $3,000 and said Istanbul. It was FALSE.
In 1923, Kemal Atatürk helped make this city, hotbed of anti-Ottoman resistance, the new capital to show
WHAT IS ANKARA?
Liz got the last daily double in 4-syllable words under the $1,600 clue with 9 clues remaining after. She was in second place with $7,600 now, $1,600 less than Johannas’ head. Liz bet $3,000 and she was RIGHT.
In Zen Buddhism, satori is the realization of this, also an 18th century intellectual awakening to show
WHAT IS LIGHTING?
Johanna finished first with $12,000. Liz was second with $11,000 and Jesse was last with $10,800. All clues have been shown.
NONE of the contestants got Final Jeopardy! LAW.
The “Jazz Singer”, starring Al Jolson, premiered at New York’s Flagship Theater on October 6, 1927. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures., it is often said to be the first feature film with synchronized music and speech. Sam Warner is credited with insisting on keeping Al Jolson’s off-the-cuff remarks in the film, earning him the nickname “Father of Talkies”. Sam Warner died of pneumonia the day before the film’s premiere. His older brothers, Harry and Albert, and his younger brother, Jack, all flew to California to rest Sam and therefore were unable to attend the premiere of “The Jazz Singer”.
The collider article “The First Soundtrack Wasn’t The Jazz Singer” delves deep into how “The Jazz Singer” became the first “talkie” even though it had no more dialogue than the Warner Bros. shorts. They say 1928’s “Lights of New York” was the first feature film with all the dialogue in sync.
Jesse went with Marx. It cost him $8,200 and left him with $2,600.
Liz also thought it was the Marx brothers. She lost $10,000 and ended up with $1,000.
Johanna went Jolson, the star of the film. She lost $10,001 and ended with $1,999. This made Jesse Matheny the new Jeopardy! champion.
A triple stumper from each round:
BRIT LIT ($1000) As the title suggests, this DH Lawrence novel tells the love adventures of the sisters Gudrun & Ursula
Whistleblowers ($800) Report by Jeffrey Wigand on tobacco companies making products with addictive levels of nicotine became this movie
More clues on page 2
2 years ago: NO competitor got this FJ in “American Business”
In 2004, after a century as a household name, its final model rolled off the assembly line in Lansing, Michigan. to show
WHAT IS OLDSMOBILE?
IF YOU HAVE SUGGESTIONS FOR CHANGES TO THE SHOW OR COMPLAINTS, PLEASE SEND YOUR FEEDBACK DIRECTLY TO JEOPARDY!
We may earn a small commission on qualifying purchases made from Amazon.com links at no cost to our visitors. Learn more: Affiliate Disclosure.
|
Sources
2/ https://fikklefame.com/final-jeopardy-4-26-23/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live policy updates: Senior Tory ‘offer someone on the outside’; UN hits back at Braverman’s claim in TV interview | Political news
- Hollywood History (4/26/23) – Fikkle Fame
- Can the 2023 team in Athens really be the best Kirby Smarts yet?
- Border Region Behavioral Health Center hosts fundraiser for Mardi Gras-themed fashion show
- Writer tells trial jury: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
- Shekhar Gupta: How the BJP changed under Modi-Shah
- Jordan Fisher reflects on being the first actor of color to play Anthony in Broadway’s Sweeney Todd
- Facing the heat
- Turkish president cancels campaign stops over health concerns
- Postpone return home, ASN Ministry of Worship may request annual leave
- Oshi no Ko Episode 3 exposes the dark side of the entertainment industry
- IPL Franchises Ask 6 Top England Players To Quit International Cricket; Offer generous annual deals: report