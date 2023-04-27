Hollywood History (4/26/23) – Fikkle Fame

Today’s Final Jeopardy question (4/26/2023) in the category “Hollywood History” was:

Last name of 3 men who missed the premiere of “The Jazz Singer” in 1927 because a 4th of that name had died hours before

new champ Johanna Stoberock, a fiction writer and adjunct professor from Walla Walla, WA, won $6,999 yesterday. In game 2, she faces these two players: Liz Everhart, a subrogation analyst and science teacher from Louisville, KY; And Jesse Matheny, responsible for implementing customer success orig. of Huntington, IN.

Round 1 Categories: Rihanna – Historical Potpourri – Trust – Brit Lit – Up and Down – A Nation of Vodka Brands

Jesse has found the Jeopardy! Daily Double round in Historical Potpourri below $1,000 on the 8th pick of the round. He was in the lead with $1,200, $800 more than Liz in second place. Jesse made it a real Daily Double and said Marco Polo. It was FALSE.

He peaked in power as Lord Privy Seal in 1536, fell from power, was executed and saw his reputation revived by the late Hilary Mantel. to show WHO IS THOMAS CROMWELL?

Jesse finished first with $4,200. Johanna finished second with $4,000. Liz was last with $3,600. All clues have been shown.

Round 2 Categories: The New Capital – 4 Syllable Words – Whistleblowers – Comedians – Ungulates – The Parent Company

Jesse found the first Daily Double in The New Capital under $1,600 on the second pick of the round. He was in the lead with $5,400, $1,400 more than Johanna in second place. Jesse bet $3,000 and said Istanbul. It was FALSE.

In 1923, Kemal Atatürk helped make this city, hotbed of anti-Ottoman resistance, the new capital to show WHAT IS ANKARA?

Liz got the last daily double in 4-syllable words under the $1,600 clue with 9 clues remaining after. She was in second place with $7,600 now, $1,600 less than Johannas’ head. Liz bet $3,000 and she was RIGHT.

In Zen Buddhism, satori is the realization of this, also an 18th century intellectual awakening to show WHAT IS LIGHTING?

Johanna finished first with $12,000. Liz was second with $11,000 and Jesse was last with $10,800. All clues have been shown.

NONE of the contestants got Final Jeopardy! LAW.

WHAT IS WARNER?

The “Jazz Singer”, starring Al Jolson, premiered at New York’s Flagship Theater on October 6, 1927. Produced by Warner Bros. Pictures., it is often said to be the first feature film with synchronized music and speech. Sam Warner is credited with insisting on keeping Al Jolson’s off-the-cuff remarks in the film, earning him the nickname “Father of Talkies”. Sam Warner died of pneumonia the day before the film’s premiere. His older brothers, Harry and Albert, and his younger brother, Jack, all flew to California to rest Sam and therefore were unable to attend the premiere of “The Jazz Singer”.

The collider article “The First Soundtrack Wasn’t The Jazz Singer” delves deep into how “The Jazz Singer” became the first “talkie” even though it had no more dialogue than the Warner Bros. shorts. They say 1928’s “Lights of New York” was the first feature film with all the dialogue in sync.

Jesse went with Marx. It cost him $8,200 and left him with $2,600.

Liz also thought it was the Marx brothers. She lost $10,000 and ended up with $1,000.

Johanna went Jolson, the star of the film. She lost $10,001 and ended with $1,999. This made Jesse Matheny the new Jeopardy! champion.

A triple stumper from each round:

BRIT LIT ($1000) As the title suggests, this DH Lawrence novel tells the love adventures of the sisters Gudrun & Ursula

Whistleblowers ($800) Report by Jeffrey Wigand on tobacco companies making products with addictive levels of nicotine became this movie

