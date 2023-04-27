The senses. Cruz and Cantwell introduce a bill to stop hidden fees for concerts, sporting events…





TICKET Act offers full price transparency to buyers WASHINGTON DC- U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash) today introduced bipartisan legislation requiring all ticket sellers to display the full price of ticket, including all required fees, in any advertising or marketing material. . Much like how consumers view the total price of an airline ticket online, the new “TICKET Act” will make purchasing tickets for major sporting events and concerts more transparent. The bill would also disclose to consumers whether a ticket offered for sale is a so-called “speculative note”, meaning it is not in the seller’s possession. Studies of the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Office of Government Accountability (GAO) show that fees can represent anywhere from 21% to 58% of the total cost of tickets. When introducing the TICKET Act, Senator Cruz said: “Sports fans and spectators have experienced the frustration of expecting to pay the listed price for a ticket only to be hit with a host of hidden fees at checkout. These unadvertised fees are a nuisance and deter consumers from continuing with their purchase. The TICKET Act brings transparency to the entire ticketing industry, which is dominated by a few large players who can capitalize on these hidden fees. I am proud to introduce with Senator Cantwell this bipartisan, pro-consumer legislation to bring transparency to millions of American fans looking to attend their favorite events. Senator Cantwell said: “When families are budgeting for a night out at a baseball game or to hear their favorite band, they shouldn’t have to worry about being surprised by hidden fees that suddenly increase the final cost of tickets far beyond the price announcement. The TICKET Act requires sellers to disclose the actual price of tickets in advance. The price they say should be the price you pay. This bill is part of comprehensive legislation that I plan to introduce to curb misleading fraudulent charges that drive up costs for consumers. To learn more about the TICKET Act, click HERE. The full text of the law is available HERE. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2023/4/sens-cruz-cantwell-introduce-bill-to-stop-hidden-fees-for-concerts-sporting-events The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos