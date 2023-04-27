Physician, actor and comedian Ken Jeong to be Cornell’s opening weekend speaker





Actor and comedian Ken Jeong, licensed physician and anti-racism advocate best known for the film series ‘Hangover’ and ‘The Masked Singer’, will be the guest speaker Thursday afternoon of the launch weekend from Cornell University next month, according to the University. Cornell Senior Yasmin Ballew, Chair of the 2023 Convening Committee, announced the selection on Wednesday. Ken Jeong was a highly sought-after speaker, and from the start our committee was thrilled at the prospect of him joining the class of 23, Ballew said. Of the many names we discussed, he stood out for his passion, his commitment to advocacy and, of course, his humor. By tradition, a guest speaker never speaks at Cornell’s launch event itself. Only student leaders, the president of Cornell, and university officials speak at the graduation ceremony. Guests are instead invited to speak at a Convocation event held earlier in the weekend. For many, Convocation means accomplishment, said Cornell Ballew senior. As a student-run event, it’s a time to celebrate all that our class has accomplished on the way to graduation, to reflect on our trials and successes, and to reflect on how we can continue to do the greater good. Past Convocation speakers at Cornell have included Astronaut Mae Jemison, MD, Cornell Class of 81 in 1994; former US Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan in 1986; news anchor Keith Olbermann, Class of 79 in 1998; former US Attorney General Janet Reno, Class of 60 in 2001; President Bill Clinton in 2004; presenter Soledad OBrien in 2007; the poet Maya Angelou in 2008; New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg in 2012; and former Vice President Joe Biden in 2017. Biden was greeted with a flavor of ice cream in his honor. In 2018, filmmaker Ava DuVernay spoke at Cornell, and Science Guy and Cornell alum Bill Nye was the Convocation speaker in 2019, Cornell’s final “normal” debut weekend. Last year, actor Constance Wu gave a convening speech on the Wednesday before the start. Jeong, 53, who earned his medical degree from the University of North Carolina in 1995, also won the Big Easy Laff Off that year while completing his internal medicine residency in New Orleans. The senior convocation will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at Cornell’s Barton Hall. Ticket details will be released soon, and Cornell says a live video will be available. “The event is for December 2022 and May 2023 undergraduate graduates,” Cornell said in its announcement. “Graduate and professional students and current members of the Cornell community will be invited as space permits.” For more, follow 14850.com on Facebook, instagramAnd Twitter or subscribe to 14850 Magazine Daily Bulletin.

