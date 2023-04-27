The impending strike by a writer with shades of a woke agenda could spell disaster for Hollywood





The Writers Guild of America is set to begin another strike if its demands are not met by the end of its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It would be the first strike since 2007, but due to unprecedented inflation and a struggling economy, a strike today could spell disaster for Hollywood. Like the 2007 strike, this strike would be fueled by overtones of waking grievances. Most recent articles and news reports about the potential strike cite financial reasons as the driving force behind their negotiations. Due to the proliferation of streaming services, show seasons have become shorter, resulting in less work and less pay for writers. The WGA also says it doesn’t see enough revenue and residuals from streaming content. The overall objective of our Negotiating Committee will be to build on the gains made in past contracts and ensure that authors receive their fair share of revenue generated by the content they create, Michael Winship, the president of WGA East, reportedly said. Using the phrase fair share automatically triggers the warning sirens. This turn of phrase is a calling card for greedy Marxists and communist sympathizers who yearn for someone else’s wealth. According to reports from Variety, the median salary for WGA writers was $260,000 in 2021, and the minimum wage was around $148,000 to $178,000. Comparatively, the median household income in the state of California in 2021 was only $81,000. It’s certainly hard to feel sympathy for a profession that earns at least nearly twice the annual income of most other Californians. Of course, false cries of financial injustice aren’t the WGA’s only gripe. They also strongly denounced mergers of media companies for racial reasons. Last year, two entertainment industry giants, AT&T WarnerMedia and Discovery, merged to form Warner Brothers Discovery. Earlier this month, influential figures Democrats in Congress, including not-so-Native American Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Joaquin Castro, complained to the Justice Department that the merger encouraged potentially anti-competitive practices. They further claimed that the company deliberately cancels projects to the detriment of people of color. The film Batgirl starring Leslie Grace, a rising Latin actress in the title role, was canceled right after the merger. This was used as an example of racism despite Warner Brothers Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels giving a laundry list for financial reasons, the film was abandoned. Much like race-obsessed Democrats in Washington, the WGA has made similar statements about the company. Warner-Discovery is the latest disastrous merger to demonstrate the harms of consolidation, and in particular the threat to diversity when gatekeepers combine to increase their power, wrote Laura Blum-Smith, director of research and public policy at the WGA, in a press release. Almost immediately after the closing, Warner Bros. Discovery has broken empty promises of the benefits of the merger. As a result, writers, including many women and people of color, have lost future opportunities and income, while consumers are left with reduced variety and choice of content. Warner Brothers Discovery is a major player in contract negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It seems the WGA is holding these media companies hostage in order to promote a woke agenda wrapped around their own greed. If they don’t get what they want, they will strike, taking hundreds of other hard-working Americans with them. Ironically, many of those fired as collateral damage in the WGA virtue signaling will most likely be people of color who don’t have a dog in this fight. The guild is nothing more than a fundraising arm of the Democratic Party and the progressive left, they are officially a union, after all. If the aforementioned demonization of Warner Brothers Discovery by Democrats in Congress is any indication, left-leaning politicians will most likely encourage strike action if the woke agenda is not fulfilled, which will mean almost certain disaster for their supporters in Hollywood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://californiaglobe.com/articles/looming-writers-strike-with-undertones-of-woke-agenda-could-spell-disaster-for-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos