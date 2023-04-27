A Witty Adaptation by Judy BlumeExBulletin



Given the recent increase in nationwide book bans, it seems only fitting that Judy Blume should come back so prominently in the conversation. Over the past few decades, the 85-year-old author has seen several of his novels ripped from school library shelves, starting with his 1970 classic, Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.

None of this stopped the book, with its candid treatment of the inner life of a teenage girl, from becoming a huge bestseller and an enduring touchstone. And now, over 50 years later, it’s been wonderfully adapted for the big screen by writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig, with nearly all of its warmth, humor and wry wisdom intact.

One of the best things about the film is that it resists the temptation to update Blume’s book to the present day, probably realizing that a version set in the age of social media would be history. distinctly different. And so it is in the 1970s that young Margaret Simon, successfully played by Abby Ryder Fortson, returns home from summer camp and learns, to her horror, that she and her parents are leaving their apartment comfortably. crowded New York City and move to a house in suburban New Jersey.

It’s a major upheaval for an 11-year-old, even as Margaret befriends her new neighbor and sixth-grade classmate, Nancy, played by Elle Graham. Nancy, a bossy know-it-all, wastes no time bringing Margaret to her secret girls’ club, where she urges them to say if they’re menstruating and if they’ve started wearing bras. Feeling the pressure, Margaret goes shopping with her mother, in a sweetly funny scene. Later, Nancy gives her and the other girls advice on how to increase their bust size.

To further speed up the process, Margaret begins to pray day and night, beginning each time with a nervous “Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.” And so her anxieties about her body lead her to a deeper curiosity about her soul.

Unlike many of her friends, Margaret was not raised in any religious tradition, for reasons the film gradually clarifies: her father, Herb, played by Benny Safdie, is Jewish, and her mother, Barbara, played by Rachel McAdams , is a Christian. Their marriage caused a lot of family drama years earlier, and they’ve kept religion out of the house ever since. But tensions persist: while Margaret is very close to her Jewish grandmother, embodied by a scene stealer Kathy Batesshe hasn’t even met her maternal grandparents yet, who cut off contact with her mother after her marriage.

This long-running rift sets the stage for some big emotional calculations in the third act, which the film plays for generous laughs but also real emotion. As she showed in her enjoyable coming of age movie The edge of seventeen, director Fremon Craig has a knack for extracting humor and drama from her characters in equal measure. She also has a terrific cast, including newcomer Fortson, who reveals Margaret’s decency and gentleness, but also her capacity for recklessness and cruelty.

But the film’s most memorable character is Margaret’s mother, Barbara. For those of us who still remember McAdams’ performance as the villainous Regina George in mean girls, there’s something particularly poignant about seeing her here, playing a young girl’s loving and protective mother facing her own battle with peer pressure. But the personal struggles of Barbara, an artist who gave up a rewarding teaching career in New York to be a suburban stay-at-home mom, are no less dramatic than those of her daughter. McAdams is simply luminous as a woman trying to balance a no-nonsense authority figure with a free boho spirit.

One of the most radical things in Blume’s book was his suggestion that children could come to their own conclusions about faith, that religion was not something that should be forced upon them. The film honors this belief: Margaret does not join a church or a synagogue, but she experiences her own kind of epiphany. She learns that puberty can happen at any time, but true maturity often comes later. She learns that everyone has their insecurities and that everyone, from the unpopular kid in class to a queen bee like Nancy, deserves to be treated with kindness. Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but in the end, this clumsy preteen reached her own state of grace.