Chrisann Pereira drug case: Bollywood actor released from Sharjah prison; what we know so far

Chrisann Pereira has been released from a Sharjah prison after being detained since April 1 in connection with a narcotics case. The 27-year-old Bollywood actor is believed to have been framed in the case, and there is no clarity as to what led to his release.

Co-Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam has overseen the investigation and the family are preparing documents to contact the Ministry of External Affairs to lobby for his release.

Two men, Paul Anthony, a baker by profession, and his banker accomplice Rajesh Bobhate alias Ravi, were arrested on Monday for allegedly setting up Pereira. Anthony reportedly had a grudge against Pereira’s mother and sent the Sadak 2 actor to Sharjah on the pretext of auditioning for a web series, where she allegedly received a ganja-stuffed trophy.

Another victim, DJ Clynton Rodricks, was also sent to Sharjah with a cake containing opium and was arrested at the airport.

Pereira’s mother, Premila, expressed her relief that her daughter had been released. According to Pereira’s mother, her daughter’s release has brought immense happiness and relief to their family, and they are grateful for this unexpected outcome.

She told The Indian Express that they are looking forward to her daughter’s safe return to India within the next 48 hours. However, she did not know what intervention led to Pereira’s release.

Paul, who lives in Mira Road and runs bakeries in Malad and Borivali, reportedly wanted revenge on Premila Pereira. He hatched a plan with Bobhate to trick Pereira into sending him to the United Arab Emirates with a drug-stuffed trophy allegedly for an international web series audition. Paul’s sister lives in the same building where Premila lives at IC Colony in Borivali.

Why did Paul want revenge?

It all started during lockdown when Paul got mad at Premila’s dog for barking at him and tried to beat him with a chair. Premila was unhappy with this and insulted him in front of the others. As a result, Paul decided to take revenge. He enlisted Ravi’s help in luring Chrisann to a five-star hotel in Santacruz on March 25, under the guise of an interview for an international web series.

