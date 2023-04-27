Actor and comedian Ken Jeong will be the speaker for the Class of 2023





Newsletter Sign-Up The class of 2023 can expect to laugh at Senior summons Thursday, May 25. Actor and comedian Ken Jeong who starred in The Hangover film series as Leslie Chow and The Masked Singer reality singing competition as a panelist was announced as the keynote speaker on Wednesday. Jeong was selected by the student-run 2023 Convening Committee. Ken Jeong was a highly sought-after speaker, and from the start our committee was excited about the prospect of him joining the class of 23, committee chair Yasmin Ballew, 23, said in a statement to the Cornell Chronicle. Of the many names we discussed, he stood out for his passion, his commitment to advocacy and, of course, his humor. Jeong wrote, produced and starred in the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, a show based on his experiences in medicine before becoming a comedian. He also starred as Ben Chang in the critically acclaimed series Community and starred in the films Crazy Rich Asians, Knocked Up and The Duff. In addition to his performing career, Jeong is a licensed physician and anti-racism advocate. He spoke about the rise of racism and hate crimes against the Asian American community in recent years. Jeong began acting while attending Duke University as an undergraduate and later earned his MD from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 1995. During the he summer before medical school, Jeong took acting classes at the University of California, Los Angeles. Rank 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&is-pending-load=1#038;cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a> While a medical student, Jeong was a regular at open-mic nights on the Raleigh-Durham circuit. After graduating, he moved to Los Angeles to practice medicine while performing regularly at comedy clubs The Improv and Laugh Factory. His stand-up comedy led him to land small roles on TV shows such as The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm and HBOs Entourage before landing larger roles. Senior convocation will be held May 25 at 1 p.m. at Barton Hall for undergraduate graduates in the class of 2023. Graduate and professional students, in addition to the current Cornell community, will be invited as long as space will allow.

