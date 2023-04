Ellie Goulding reportedly working on a documentary about her life beyond music | Entertainment

Ellie Goulding is reportedly working on a documentary about life beyond her music. The Burn singer, 36, has spent years notoriously private, but is now said to be hoping to use a special film to highlight campaign work, including her fight against global warming. A source told The Sun: Ellie is keen to let fans into her world and talk beyond her music. Earlier this year, she invited cameras to record her life away from the red carpets and show the real her. The project will cover her music and time in the studio at home, but Ellie also wants to highlight her work as a climate change activist. She’s really passionate about using her profile for good and thinks a documentary will do just that. Ellie recently took part in the United Nations’ One Young World campaign and will follow in the footsteps of other high-profile artists who have recently made films giving insight into their private lives, including Lewis Capaldi, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. In November 2017, the singer received the New Voices Award from the United Nations in recognition of her activism and became a goodwill ambassador for the UN Environment, and she is the godmother of the women’s shelter The Marylebone Project. Despite her previous private life, she recently told The Independent newspaper that she regrets responding to unfounded rumors that she once cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan. The singer who welcomed son Arthur Ever Winter with art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, 31, in April has insisted she and Ed, 32, have never dated. But she made headlines in January when she took to TikTok to end a years-old conversation she had been unfaithful to him with 29-year-old former One Direction singer Niall, who replied False! to a fan. She said: I shouldn’t give in to this (the rumours.) For me to think that the right thing is to respond to rumours, knowing that in real life it’s not just heroes and villains like there are some in the fake world of social media and tabloids…I think by responding, I’m kind of making it seem like the world is real, or adding validity to a world that’s fabricated for scroll us and keep us in awe and fascinated by celebrities. I think the best thing for me is to stay in the real world. But sometimes it just takes occasionally; every five years or so put something over there… .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://homenewshere.com/national/entertainment/article_0a61cade-82aa-59b8-8c1e-ef282746466a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos