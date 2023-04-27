Awkward Moment The View co-hosts post giant nude photo of actor Josh Brolin

The View co-hosts awkwardly shocked actor James Brolin by posting a nude photo of his son wearing only a cowboy hat and collar.

The Sweet Tooth star, 82, appeared on the five-person panel on Wednesday to discuss his career – as the conversation continued with his eldest son Josh Brolin, who is known for his work as Thanos in The Avengers and the 2007 film No Country for Old Men.

Josh raised his eyebrows on Saturday after posting a cheeky photo while covering his groin in preparation for the second season of his show Outer Range.

Commenting on the photo, his dad said: “Well, he’s always naked. I mean, all night. He dresses during the day.

Unaware that the black-and-white photo was displayed on the big screen behind him, James turned around and shouted, “Oh my God!

The View co-hosts brought up Josh’s bold image as James commented on how the pandemic has led to a division of people and politics.

Co-host Sara Haines quickly jumped in to change the direction of the conversation about Josh and how he followed his father’s career.

“Your son, Josh, followed in your footsteps and became an actor,” Haines said. “He recently posted a photo that got a lot of attention because he was naked.”

As James snidely commented that his son was “still” naked, the show’s producers showed the naked photo.

As James jumped at the sight of his naked son, he quickly added, “You know, you pick ’em up and drop ’em, and good luck if they even call you!”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg let out a mischievous smile and added, “Let us show the pic.”

‘Preparing a scene for Outer Range Season 2. We’re taking things in a different direction now,’ he captioned in the nude post.

Joe,who was honored at the Sun Valley Film Festival this month,teased in the photo from the weekend of a “different direction for his show Outer Range.

“Setting up a scene for Outer Range Season 2. We’re taking things in a different direction now,” he teased in the post’s caption.

“It’s a changing world and we have to be sensitive to everything. The power of example is everything, so we are examples,” he added.

“We’re not supposed to post any photos from the show, but it’s not really during the show, more like lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert,” he concluded.

Actor Luke Hemsworth commented on the post, writing, “Do you know the song your balls are hanging through the old rattan chair?” Hmm a few measurements and I’ll see if I can pick it up.

Ryan Hurst joked, “That necklace looks silly.”

Josh plays Royal Abbott, a rancher from Wyoming who fights for his land and his family in the neo-Western drama.

The first season served eight episodes driven by the Abbotts’ script dealing with the disappearance of their stepdaughter Rebecca.

Amid dealing with this, the family also had to struggle with the attempted takeover of their land from a nearby ranch.

The cast includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tom Pelphrey and Will Patton from Yellowstone.

Josh, who was honored at the Sun Valley Film Festival this month, teased in the photo from the weekend a “different direction for his show Outer Range”. Pictured: Josh Brolin in Outer Range