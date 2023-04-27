Hollywood Park PD warns of next generation of skimmers after gas station discovery





HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas Hollywood Park Police are warning Bexar County residents to be on the lookout for credit card skimmers at area gas stations after one was recently found at a pump. The gas station where the skimmer was found is located at 250 N Loop 1604 East in Hollywood Park. Police say they don’t know if the suspect behind the device was able to collect financial information, but anyone who has used Pump 15 is urged to check their bank accounts and statements, just in case. What is unique about this device is that it replaces the card receptacle on the gas pump. In the past, thieves would open the pump’s casing to install a device that connects to the pump’s electrical components and collect credit card information, then have to come back later and retrieve the device, Chief Prichard said. in a press release. As technology progressed, thieves developed skimmers that would work using Bluetooth technology… With this particular device, police said the suspect would only have to park next to the installed skimmer and download the data wirelessly. Police said they are now seeing the next generation of protein skimmers with these new devices. This skimmer…is self-contained and self-contained in one piece that replaces the credit card receptacle, Chief Pritchard said. I suspect we will be dealing with more of these skimmers in and around Bexar County, he added. There are several ways to identify these devices if you need to stop at a gas pump. Police said there may be obvious signs, such as spray paint, signs of sticking or tool marks around the card skimmer at the pump. The security seal must not be damaged. Installing these skimmers on gas pumps takes no more than a few minutes, according to police. Skimmers like to use the pumps furthest from the store, Chief Pritchard said. If you see anything that looks suspicious, you are urged to tell a store employee or notify law enforcement and move on to another gas pump.

