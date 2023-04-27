Bollywood Writer Kausar Munir Says If I Hit Big I Can Demand Better Salary

Indian writer-lyricist Kausar Munir talks about his experience working in the industry. AFP via Getty Images

Kausar Munir started as a junior screenwriter for the Hindi adaptation of the American comedy Ugly Betty (title Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin). She has come a long way since her debut in 2003 and has written some of the most popular Hindi songs to come out in the last few months. She has written lyrics for recent hits such as Qala, Jubilee And Mrs. Chatterjee against Norway. She is also the dialogue writer for the second season of the Sony LIV web series. Rocketboys.

In this exclusive interview, the Bollywood lyricist and writer talks about how women are treated in the industry and how women in front of the camera have a lot more to contend with than those working behind the camera.

Speaking about the experience of women in the film and television industry in India, Munir says: Women in the performing arts – actresses and singers – have a harder time. That doesn’t mean we don’t have it tough, but they have it even harder. Their job is to make themselves known, and as a type of society and with the wrong concepts that we have, that’s considered to be all kinds of wrong and negative things. There’s a thin line – the women behind the camera don’t have it easy either, but those in front of the camera have it harder.

She adds, (I’m glad that) now I see a lot more women in the room than I used to, whether as directors or singers, or in the recording room. We are a handful of women writers in the industry, so my success matters to those five or six other women who want to enter the industry as writers. It’s not a drastic change, just a wave, but I’m happy if I’m the smallest of the waves.

Asked about the changes in compensation women have received in the industry since she started working, Munir insists that the change is mostly about attitude and process. She adds that the process has become simpler. Simply because things are simpler, you are approached in a more professional manner. Previously, it was ad hoc. In some ways, this company is very disorganized. But, now it’s easier with the professional setup and the aisles you can walk through.

However, she adds that gender pay parity is really bad for actors, while payment is mostly performance-based for those behind the camera. It’s very different for actors. Pay equity is really bad, whereas for people like me there may not be equality, but it’s not a man-woman thing. It is a success. If I have big hits, I can demand better compensation compared to those who don’t have such hits.

Behind the scenes, it’s about your box office success. If you sell more, you can charge more. It’s heartwarming, it’s kind of a filed level playing field. But my heart goes out to the female performers. They’re so essential to box office success, but they’re nowhere near comparable to their male counterparts (when it comes to pay).

Talking about the importance of a better gender ratio in the workforce, Munir says, “Women producers and directors have, of course, played a huge role (in improving the status of women) . If women are in leadership positions, women immediately have a bigger voice and more space at the table. For example, a big part of my job is writing lyrics. I just wrote an article song that a prostitute sings on the show. Now, if a prostitute sings, she won’t sing a hymn. I didn’t need to be aware or anything, the song ended up being a song about consent. Munir wrote all the songs for the Prime Video web series Jubilee. She was talking about the song Babuji Bhole Bhale.

Munir was speaking on the sidelines of the Women Achiever Awards organized in Delhi (India) by the Gunjan Foundation and the Aalekh Foundation. Speaking about the event, Aalekh Foundation Founder Dr. Rennie Joyy said,“The decision to host the award was also motivated by the fact that India currently holds the G20 Presidency. We are delighted to have organized such an incredible event, honoring women who have achieved excellence in their fields. The Women Achiever Awards are a celebration of women’s success and an inspiration to the next generation of leaders and changemakers.”