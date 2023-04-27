Hollywood Undead’s Johnny 3 Tears: 10 Records That Changed My Life

Nu metal may be making a big comeback now, but when Hollywood Undead formed in 2005, the subgenre had taken a steep plunge down the cliff of popularity. Nonetheless, their relentless pursuit of hip hop and metal mashups have made them mainstays of the metal scene and nearly 20 years later, the band’s albums are still topping the charts.

Eight studio albums later and Hotel Kalifornia sees the band wave the nu metal flag as a complete revival of the scene takes place. With Kalifornia Deluxe Hotel Arriving this Friday, we spoke to Hollywood Undead singer Johnny 3 Tears to get his picks for ten records that changed his life.

Beck – Sea Change (2002)

“I was just hitting Korn and NWA when Beck wrote change of the sea in 2002, but I was rummaging through his catalog four years ago and was transfixed by Lonesome Tears. A longtime girlfriend had left him and he entered the studio the next day: he didn’t have time to digest it, he rolled it out when it was fresh and raw and it shows, Beck is my hero. “

Wu-Tang Clan – Enter the Wu-Tang Clan (36 rooms) (1993)

“When the Wu-Tang Clan wrote Enter the Wu-Tang (36 rooms) in 1993, hip hop was all about money, girls, and fucking people. SO Rip told the story of a boy killed in his balaclava and another HIV-positive; this song tells a true story of what it’s like out there. You don’t often hear that raw emotion in hip hop, it was the first time I heard hip hop artists being so vulnerable and it’s really important for the genre itself.”

Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hating Machine (1989)

“I like my tracks to pop, so I go to Nine Inch Nails as one of Hollywood Undead’s biggest influences – we started adding an industrial vibe when we worked with Danny Lohner. Head like a hole keeps me going. I don’t know why, but it reminds me of politicians and all those people who seem to be in charge; obviously now is a very relevant time for that.”

At Drive In – Command Relationship (2000)

“Hollywood Undead strayed from the path of At The Drive In, but we were literally trying to copy them; command relationship might be the most influential record for us. They created something so off screen that everyone I know who writes music today has been influenced by them. CosmonautThe controlled chaos seems like it could go off the rails at any moment, but then they bring you back with the chorus…it’s a fucking crazy ride.”

Happy Charlotte – Generation Rx (2018)

Happy Charlotte real pain is an excellent representation of their growth. They were 17 when they broke, tracking their records and seeing them grow is rare because people don’t usually start as teenagers and still have careers 25 years later. I’ve been listening to them since I was a teenager and I think their best music has come out in the last few years.”

Architects – For those who want to exist (2021)

“Architects impress me every time. They have this amazing simplicity in their music, but it hits you like a ton of bricks. They touch on always intriguing topics, you think you know what they’re talking about, but you’ve still got to make up your own mind and work out the details yourself. Animals has a clear message about the dichotomy of being a human being and it asks some truly existential questions: are we just animals, or are we more than that?”

Giggs – Now or Never (2020)

“[Fellow Hollywood Undead vocalist] J-Dog listens to international hip hop and when he told me to go see Giggs, direct murder immediately hooked me. Having grown up in urban America I’m in tune with what’s going on here but people don’t understand that the hip hop lifestyle is everywhere so hearing about the London underground and hearing slang that I don’t recognize fascinates me.”

AUTUMN CHILD – AUTUMN CHILD (2020)

I chose GHØSTKID THIS IS NOT HÖLLYWØD second, not just because I’m in it, but because he has this incredible ability to mix metalcore, hip hop and industrial in a way that I’ve never heard of. It brings an element of visual art, and I feel like I’m looking at an artwork and not listening to a song.

Papa Roach – Who do you trust? (2019)

Papa Roach has always made every album a little different, they experiment but never go so far that it doesn’t sound like them. raise is so well written and knowing Jacoby Shaddix made me appreciate this song even more because it’s authentic: it sums up Jacoby as a person because his enthusiasm for life is so contagious.

Zero 9:36 – …If You Don’t Save Yourself (2021)

“Our manager told us about this kid, Zero 9:36, who likes Hollywood Undead, so I checked Adrenaline and I thought, ‘Man, this kid is better than us! What the fuck is he doing listening to me? He’s got the gift of youth and he’s hungry – he’s going to be around for the next 20 years and one day I’ll be his roadie handing him picks on stage.

Hollywood Undead’s Hotel Kalifornia Deluxe comes out this Friday.