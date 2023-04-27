City of West Hollywood stands up against sexual violence on Denim Day





West Hollywood City Council members joined city staff at City Hall for an annual group photo to oppose sexual violence and recognize National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April. They all wore denim to work for Denim Day on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Denim Day was founded by the non-profit organization Peace Over Violence following a 1999 court ruling in Italy in which a rape conviction case was overturned with the argument that because the victim was wearing tight jeans at the time of the attack, she must have been expressing her consent.

Each year, the City of West Hollywood and its public safety partners recognize Denim Day by wearing denim. Recognition of Denim Day is organized by the city’s Department of Community Safety in the spirit of uniting against sexual assault, breaking the silence on sexual violence, and rising up in support of survivors.

The City and West Hollywood Sheriffs Station urge anyone who believes they may be the victim of a crime or anyone in the community with public safety concerns to contact the Sheriffs Station 24/7 at (310) 855-8850. In an emergency, always dial 911. The City of West Hollywood Public Safety website area provides personal safety tips for nightlife safety and sexual assault prevention and resources; pleaseClick here. If you or someone you care about has been the victim of sexual assault, domestic violence or intimate partner stalking, there are resources to help you. The Los Angeles County Rape and Beating Hotline, Peace Over Violence, a confidential, non-judgmental resource where emotional support, advocacy, information and referrals are available, can be reached 24 hours a day. by contacting (213) 626-3393 or (310) 392-8381 or atwww.peaceoverviolence.org. The Los Angeles LGBT Centers STOP Violence program aims to increase access to mental health and support services for LGBTQ survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and intimate partner violence. Call (323) 860-5806 or email [email protected] The National Network on Rape, Abuse and Incest (RAINN), organizes theNational Sexual Assault Hotline, a referral service that can put you in touch with your local rape crisis The hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at (800) 656-4673, or access RAINN’s chat feature for assistance atwww.rainn.org. The City of West Hollywood provides a variety of helpful tips on its website regarding safety and prevention. To learn more, please visitwww.weho.org/publicsafety.

