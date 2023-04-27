Residents and Advocates Discuss Housing Discrimination in Evanston

Dominic Voz, Open Communities Housing Associate and Shorefront Legacy Center founder Dino Robinson presented the causes of segregation in Evanston housing at the Evanston Unitarian Church for Fair Housing Month on Tuesday evening.

In a 2-hour presentation on American and Evanston’s housing history, Voz and Robinson discussed how racist housing clauses, red lines and exclusionary zoning policies dating back to the early 1900s 1900 forced many black residents of Evanston to reside in the 5th Ward.

The old racist housing practices never really went away, they just changed shape, Robinson said.

“These things repeat over and over again,” he said at the event.

Robinson spoke of an early 1900s Evanston who was initially racially integrated. In the city, the three oldest historically black churches – Second Baptist Church, Ebenezer AME Church and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church – are all located in downtown Evanston, which he says shows that black people once lived in all of Evanston in its entirety.

He said modern ward segregation in Evanston was unnatural but was caused by racist practices.

Voz said public policy is the main driver of the city’s current housing landscape. He guided the group of about 30 participants through a history of racist pacts, or no-sales-to-blacks policies, that prevented them from buying homes in certain areas of the city.

When the Supreme Court explicitly prohibited racialized zoning in 1917, the federal government has consistently denied black families loans to buy homes in “better” and “desirable” neighborhoods.

If black families wanted to apply for loans, they would have to engage in predatory loan programs, Voz said. Citing data from a joint Duke University and University of Illinois at Chicago study, Voz said loan programs cost black families in Chicago between $3 billion and $4 billion in the 1950s and 1960s.

Voz said her telling of the city’s housing history was an attempt to reframe how Evanston residents tell the story of racism and understand current racial disparities.

“We grow up hearing about white supremacist groups, and it’s these creepy individuals who harass black people,” Voz said. “The segregated environment that we have on a racial basis is not due to private action, but public policy. These things work together. I think that story hasn’t been told as much.

While Voz spoke about national trends in housing discrimination, Robinson told a local story. He showed attendees a range of legal documents that facilitated segregation in Evanston, from 20th century housing deeds with racial pacts to redlining cards used to disburse loans in the 1930s and 1940s.

Robinson also compared the redlining maps to an annotated map of Evanston that circulated online during the 2010s in which the historically black 5th Ward was marked with a bold “NO.” He also said that many North West students have been told not to go to the 5th Ward because they think it’s “unsafe”.

Evanston’s racist breakdown lives on in many residents’ understanding of the town, Robinson said. The problem is perception, he said, not politics.

“You can write all the laws, but eradicating those perceptions is very difficult,” Robinson said.

Those perceptions, he said, shape how people approach Evanston, whether it’s NU students navigating the city or where real estate agents will visit their clients. He told stories of Evanston real estate agencies, well into the 1990s, showing different houses to clients of different races, even if they had similar jobs or socio-economic positions.

At the end of the presentation, Voz and Robinson answered attendees’ questions about solutions to address the segregated housing landscape. Voz talked about a litany of policy changes and proposed that the city build public housing and establish a “just cause” eviction order that requires some units in new developments to be affordable.

To combat housing segregation, residents also discussed reforming the credit system, opposing the reluctance of city council members to discuss housing developments at meetings and funding the creation of a separatist black community in Africa.

Additionally, Voz suggested using public shaming to spur action from people who aren’t paying attention to housing inequities. However, Evanston resident Jasamine Young-Paulhill disagreed with this strategy because “shame causes paralysis”. She said change must come from people-to-people action, not political reform.

“We can’t keep saying ‘let’s fix the system’,” she said. “The system does what it’s supposed to do all the time.”

