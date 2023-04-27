Entertainment
Residents and Advocates Discuss Housing Discrimination in Evanston
Dominic Voz, Open Communities Housing Associate and Shorefront Legacy Center founder Dino Robinson presented the causes of segregation in Evanston housing at the Evanston Unitarian Church for Fair Housing Month on Tuesday evening.
In a 2-hour presentation on American and Evanston’s housing history, Voz and Robinson discussed how racist housing clauses, red lines and exclusionary zoning policies dating back to the early 1900s 1900 forced many black residents of Evanston to reside in the 5th Ward.
The old racist housing practices never really went away, they just changed shape, Robinson said.
“These things repeat over and over again,” he said at the event.
Robinson spoke of an early 1900s Evanston who was initially racially integrated. In the city, the three oldest historically black churches – Second Baptist Church, Ebenezer AME Church and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church – are all located in downtown Evanston, which he says shows that black people once lived in all of Evanston in its entirety.
He said modern ward segregation in Evanston was unnatural but was caused by racist practices.
Voz said public policy is the main driver of the city’s current housing landscape. He guided the group of about 30 participants through a history of racist pacts, or no-sales-to-blacks policies, that prevented them from buying homes in certain areas of the city.
When the Supreme Court explicitly prohibited racialized zoning in 1917, the federal government has consistently denied black families loans to buy homes in “better” and “desirable” neighborhoods.
If black families wanted to apply for loans, they would have to engage in predatory loan programs, Voz said. Citing data from a joint Duke University and University of Illinois at Chicago study, Voz said loan programs cost black families in Chicago between $3 billion and $4 billion in the 1950s and 1960s.
Voz said her telling of the city’s housing history was an attempt to reframe how Evanston residents tell the story of racism and understand current racial disparities.
“We grow up hearing about white supremacist groups, and it’s these creepy individuals who harass black people,” Voz said. “The segregated environment that we have on a racial basis is not due to private action, but public policy. These things work together. I think that story hasn’t been told as much.
While Voz spoke about national trends in housing discrimination, Robinson told a local story. He showed attendees a range of legal documents that facilitated segregation in Evanston, from 20th century housing deeds with racial pacts to redlining cards used to disburse loans in the 1930s and 1940s.
Robinson also compared the redlining maps to an annotated map of Evanston that circulated online during the 2010s in which the historically black 5th Ward was marked with a bold “NO.” He also said that many North West students have been told not to go to the 5th Ward because they think it’s “unsafe”.
Evanston’s racist breakdown lives on in many residents’ understanding of the town, Robinson said. The problem is perception, he said, not politics.
“You can write all the laws, but eradicating those perceptions is very difficult,” Robinson said.
Those perceptions, he said, shape how people approach Evanston, whether it’s NU students navigating the city or where real estate agents will visit their clients. He told stories of Evanston real estate agencies, well into the 1990s, showing different houses to clients of different races, even if they had similar jobs or socio-economic positions.
At the end of the presentation, Voz and Robinson answered attendees’ questions about solutions to address the segregated housing landscape. Voz talked about a litany of policy changes and proposed that the city build public housing and establish a “just cause” eviction order that requires some units in new developments to be affordable.
To combat housing segregation, residents also discussed reforming the credit system, opposing the reluctance of city council members to discuss housing developments at meetings and funding the creation of a separatist black community in Africa.
Additionally, Voz suggested using public shaming to spur action from people who aren’t paying attention to housing inequities. However, Evanston resident Jasamine Young-Paulhill disagreed with this strategy because “shame causes paralysis”. She said change must come from people-to-people action, not political reform.
“We can’t keep saying ‘let’s fix the system’,” she said. “The system does what it’s supposed to do all the time.”
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @charcole27
Related stories:
— City Council approves two ordinances impacting housing opportunity and development
— Housing and Community Development Committee moves forward with Affordable Housing Ordinance proposals, signaling increased attention from residents
— Q&A: Cheryl Lawrence, CEO of Open Communities, on the Landlord Relief Fund
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/04/26/city/residents-advocates-discuss-history-of-housing-discrimination-in-evanston/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New contender in diet rankings puts kibosh on some ‘heart-healthy’ diets
- Chinese Xi Jinping and Zelenskyy hold first talks. What did they say?
- Donald Trump in New Hampshire: campaign stop for Thursday
- A public online grievance system that Modi launched 20 years ago
- South Korea and the United States will share their nuclear plan to deter the North Korean threat
- It was an awards night clash and Bollywood doubled the style quotient on the red carpets
- WATCH VIDEO: IOA President PT Usha and Union Minister Anurag Thakur play table tennis
- Channel the look with this Amazon pick
- Improving heart failure care in South India
- Is the CRISPR Revolution Coming Yet?
- The first British Pokemon Go Fest has been confirmed in London.
- Talk show host Jerry Springer dies at 79