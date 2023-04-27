Young guns, go! Brat Pack actor, NFL star revealed in ‘Masked Singer’ comeback episode

The Mantis and the Gargoyle return home after being given one more chance in a special “Battle of the Saved” episode from season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” (Photos: Fox)

Ding Dong, the Mantis and the Gargoyle are dead. Long live Medusa!

Oh, I’m sorry, am I making no sense here? It’s probably because you haven’t been following all the latest twists of this masked singer season. Let me explain…

Thus, a new gimmick was introduced in Season 9, the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, which allowed the judges to save one contestant per installment of elimination. For the past two months, that bell has rung for second chancers, the jellyfish, the mantis, and the gargoyle, and finally, on Wednesday, during the special redemption episode of Battle of the Saved, these three famous cosplayers are income to compete for a free place in the quarter-finals.

And at the end of it all, Medusa was the last mask standing. It would be so awesome if someone we saved won the trophy, Judge Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg said prophetically on Wednesday, after the serpentine diva received her reprieve.

The first contestant to be unmasked this week, after an awkward performance of You Really Got Me that also seemed inspired by the Kinks and Van Halen, was the Mantis. The judges knew he was a changeable movie star with comedic and musical chops, and guessed he could be Kevin Bacon, Dennis Quaid, Thomas Lennon, Steve Buscemi or even Brendan Fraser. When the singing stick insect turned out to be longtime iconic 80s actor Lou Diamond Phillips The Bamba buff Robin Thicke was downright embarrassed that he got it wrong.

This film had a huge impact on me. I listened to that soundtrack every day, Robin told Lou, as he processed all those feelings of growing up and watching and admiring you so much. What an honor to have you here! Lou then gave Robin and the audience a special performance by Ritchie Valenss La Bamba a rare thrill, especially since, interestingly, Lou didn’t actually sing in the 1987 biopic that launched his career. (Phillips synced with vocals provided by David Hidalgo of Los Lobos.)

The story continues

The second eliminated of the night, after singing Ushers DJ Got Us Falling in Love, was the Gargoyle, who went quite far on this show until this week’s Battle Royale against an obvious music pro, the Medusa, considering that singing is not his main job. The toothy entertainer turned out to be Los Angeles Chargers football catcher Keenan Allen, but Keenan does it dabbling in music under the stage name K.Alexanderso he had the chops to go further than most typical athletes.

It all worked out for the best, as it was obvious that the jellyfish, who said she had felt like an underdog all her life, wanted that second shot at masked singer glory far more than its Ding Dong rivals. She was practically crying and screaming at the end of her messy and merciless cover of Shawn Mendess Mercy, telling the judges that I felt very emotional singing that song. I will play this again [moment] in my mind forever.

The judges were also moved, not just by Mercy, but by the monster Medusas Battle Royale vs Gargoyle on Fall Out Boys Centuries, a song that seemed frankly chosen by the producers with the reptilian rock goddess in mind. A tearful Nicole Scherzinger, the judge who rang the bell for Medusa this season, exclaimed: You stirred our souls tonight! What I love about you so much, and what I connect with you so much, is that every time you’re on stage, you don’t take a second for granted, and you don’t hold back. Jenny raved, that [Mercy] performance alone could win this competition, and later said to Medusa, you did not turn us to stone in which you granted us whore!

So now that the Medusa is officially back in the game, with a solid chance to win all season, it’s time to guess her identity again. The judges thought she could be Lorde, Kesha, or Susan Boyle (the latter was Ken Jeong’s ridiculous guess, of course). At the beginning I was convinced that the Medusa was Fergie, just like the rest of the internet; Actually, Gambling.com even had the MVPea in first place in its ranking, with a 33% chance. But based on more recent clues, I’ve since changed my guess for the betting sites 11.1% longshot option, alt-rock artist Bishop Briggs.

Let’s re-evaluate all of this season’s Medusa clue packages. This pseudonymous singer is a dancer in the dark who grew up away from the spotlight and Dark Side Bishop singer, real name Sarah Grace McLaughlin, is the daughter of Scottish parents from the town of Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire, in Scotland. (Another past clue to Medusa was a Scotty dog.) Medusa also mentioned on NYC Night, the episode she was saved on, that New York, New York is her father’s favorite karaoke song and that she grew up singing it with him. This all ties into two other clues, an international plane ticket and the year 1996, as Bishop moved to Japan with his family at 96 and sang in public for the first time at a karaoke bar in Tokyo.

Other clues have included the Super Bowl (Bishops track Wild Horses was in an Acura Super Bowl commercial); a True Love chest tattoo (Bishop has a song called Tattooed on My Heart); Buckingham Palace (Bishop was actually born in London); a framed portrait of Chris Martin (she toured with Coldplay); backlit rainbow palm trees (she played Coachella twice); and a DVD cover that sold $340 million, which Medusa held up saying, “Sometimes success comes in the the grayest Parks. (The INXS Never Tear Us Apart Bishops cover was in fifty shades lighter, which grossed $340 million.) She also said that she’s technically been here before, and Season 6 champion Jewel (aka the Queen of Hearts) memorably covered Bishops hit River. And, of course, there was also a crazy chess piece hint.

Next week, the artist currently known as Medusa will face in the quarter-finals the UFO (possibly Cara Delevingne) and two reality TV veterans: the California Roll (certainly Singing Pentatonix champions), and the macaw (absolutely, positively american idol darling David Archuleta). Can she continue to sneak her way back to the Season 9 Grand Finale and fulfill Jenny’s prophecy? Watch this place.

Learn more about Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, instagram, Amazon