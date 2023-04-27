Could more housing come to downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood? And other titles





Hi, I’m Aarika! If you enjoyed this article, you’ll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday you’ll receive fresh, community-driven stories that catch up with you with our independent local news. IIt can take weeks or even months to find the best-suited accommodation for a newcomer to a crowded market like Los Angeles. And what about the people who already live here? Housing crisis in LA About the How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning It’s no surprise to anyone in Los Angeles, but we have a housing crisis that continues to worsen. City officials want to help with the housing emergency by adding more units in urban areas like Downtown LA and Hollywood and making 80% of them affordable. One of the biggest challenges is that land use rules, which determine where certain types of housing can be built, often get in the way. Earlier this week, the LA City Council put forward a plan to try to change that. My colleague David Wagner wrote about the latest development in this push to add 135,000 homes to these neighborhoods and why it’s so important for them to invest in this community plan. Read more from David on this plan for new units and how these communities might be impacted. As always, stay happy and healthy, friends. There’s more news below, keep reading. No more news (After stopping pressing snooze) Over a three-month period, the Los Angeles Police Department spent more than $400,000 for City Council Security during meetings. This money came straight out of the pockets of Los Angeles taxpayers and includes the period when there were people who protested the recording of the City Council scandal. My colleague Frank Stoltze has more.

The San Bernardino police officers who shot and killed Rob Adams both have disturbing stories with alleged use of excessive force. The California Newsroom and KVCR have this investigation into their past actions.

LA County public works chief Mark Pestrella isn't overly concerned about a mega-flood in SoCal, but he is concerned about the escalation of smaller, more intense storms fueled by climate change. My colleague Erin Stone talks more about how the growing danger of the climate crisis is affecting our water supply.

There is a proposal on a new electricity bill payment structure that could reduce costs for low-income people : invoices based on your income.

A majority of the Culver City Council approved reducing the Culver City MOVE Project by removing protected cycle paths. Community members aren't too happy with the councils' decision. My colleague Gillian Morn Prez has more on the backstory.

by removing protected cycle paths. Community members aren’t too happy with the councils’ decision. My colleague Gillian Morn Prez has more on the backstory. On Tuesday, Heather Barron and Kareem Leiva were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for torturing and murder of Anthony Avalos, 10, in 2018. Barron is the boys’ mother and Leiva her boyfriend at the time. Repeated reports of abuse were made to the county, but the child was never removed from the home.

Could air pollution be a factor that makes people depressed and anxious? Researchers have found that chronic exposure to air pollution can have negative effects on the brain. Kaiser Health News Jim Robbins has more details on what researchers have studied and found so far.

Maybe you are not new to the concept of flying drones, but did you know that there is a college training program to become a certified drone operator? My colleague Jackie Orchard took a trip to Fullerton College to learn more about their new program and how students could really benefit from getting a license to fly one.

? My colleague Jackie Orchard took a trip to Fullerton College to learn more about their new program and how students could really benefit from getting a license to fly one. The pandemic may have had a negative impact on the movie theater business, but the worst may be over. My colleague John Horn reported CinemaCon and the future of the film industry.

and the future of the film industry. A massive flare on the sun last Friday allowed people from as far south as Mount Wilson to witness what is generally known as northern Lights, or the Northern Lights. But don’t worry if you missed them, they’ll be back. We have tips for not missing it the next time it happens. *At LAist, we will always bring the news to you freely, but we sometimes include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for your understanding! Wait! One more thing… A trip to the oldest pet cemetery in LA County A vintage photo of the original LA Pet Cemetery Mausoleum, built in 1928. The building has since been restored and now has a red brick exterior. (Burton O. Burt/Works Progress Administration Collection/Los Angeles Public Library Collection) Did you know there is a peaceful resting place for beloved pets in Calabasas? It also has a deep Hollywood history. Let’s hop in my yellow 1928 DeLorean lowrider coupe when the Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park was created by veterinarian Dr. Eugene Jones. He believed pets deserved the decorum and ceremonial love that humans receive when they die. So he bought 15 acres in the valley and opened his pet cemetery. Celebrities soon followed. Many of Hollywood’s biggest icons have buried their dogs, cats and other beloved creatures here. One of MGM’s original lions sits here, as does an alligator. He keep working to date, serving LA and Ventura counties. That said, I think it’s safe to say that this pet cemetery is very unique to LA. Learn About Its History: LA County’s Oldest Pet Cemetery Is Part of Hollywood’s Golden Age Help us cover your community Ever wanted to know something about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

Got a news tip we should dig deeper into? Let us know.

