Bollywood stars for underwear, cricketers for tires who sell you what on Indian TV

OWhat about the men’s underwear that so fascinates Indians?

Maybe we should ask this question to Rupa, Macho, Lux Cozi, Dollar, Amul Comfy, Bigbossall are flooding the screen with TV commercials of men modeling their clothes. And, be careful, these are not just any men, they are movie stars. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal maybe you’ve heard of them?

Watching TV commercials can be very informative. Here is a cultural phenomenon worthy of Roland Barthes, the French philosopher.

In these ads, the men either look cool like Ranbir Kapoor in the Rupa vest ads or try hard to look sexy for the benefit of the woman who is shown lusting not for them, but their underwear. Watch the Macho commercials with Vicky Kaushal or the lady cuddling a Lux Cozy and singing, Yeh simple deewana pan hai

Why are male movie stars required to sell chaddis And banyan trees?

Probably because the ads catch the female eye, they buy more underwear for the men in their lives than the men do for themselves. How’s that for amateur psychology?

Interestingly, men cannot feast on women’s underwear, although there have been a few TVCs for these, they are rare and quite decent.

Women and men who don’t wear masculine underwear have to make do with sleek, curvaceous beauties on four wheels: cars. Skoda, Tiago, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Jeep and Renault are on the road, performing all sorts of moves to drive them crazy.

Another sociological phenomenon: previously, vehicles were adorned with female models to attract the male gaze. The ending is a small victory for gender neutrality in cars.

If there are cars, then there must be tires, right? Television is therefore flooded with advertisements for tires; Apollo, MRF and Ceat are the three most popular brands on television.

By the way, movie stars don’t sell tires like cricketers do, so please welcome Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. What does this have to do with tires?

You tell me.

Home improvement

Next question: What is Jindal Panther TMT, one of the main sponsors of Tata IPL 2023? From what we saw in their announcement, a new variety of gymnastic exercises for four-legged animals or Hardik Pandyas. False: It is a steel bar or rod used in construction work. Pandya is there to demonstrate her flexibility (like hers and the panthers). And he prowls like one on the cricket pitch, huh?

Bars, rods and wires have become TV commercials’ most unexpected stars. V Guard is hot, hot, hot these days. It just goes to show that you can promote anything, especially if you tag a celebrity. Among the many products, nowadays Virat Kohli sometimes sells with his IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru team Kei cables and wires.

It also promotes American Tourister luggage, Hindware sanitary ware, Blue Star AC (Summer holidays) and more. What about his wife, Anushka Sharma, you ask? She appears in Godrej’s hair color ad.

Wires, cables, beams and steel bars lead us all to… a house for Mr and Mrs India. This means that there are CTVs for cement, such as Ambuja cement. But more than that, there seems to be a frenzy for house paint, Ranbir Kapoor for Berger Paints and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Indigo Paints (he also sells ceiling fans). There’s Nerolac and Asian Paints, remember Deepika Padukone’s where her director thinks her wall is prettier than her?

With all this material being sold on TV, advertisers obviously think that home is where the consumer’s wallet is. This is the best explanation why the TV commercial of Ashirwad is not for jewelry, mint elaichi, wheat flour or wedding trimmings, but a water tank.

A victory for the nation

Although there are many advertisements for coolers, air conditioners and soft drinks due to summer, the personal care and cosmetics department has seen better days. There are soaps and deodorants, actor Varun Dhawan-endorsed Denver scent, and Raymonds for the full man.

But all those fairness creams? They disappeared. Once upon a time, they bleached the skin of actors like Shah Rukh Khan. Now kaput. This is a huge victory: the advertising campaigns and the products have been a stain on the face of the nation, not least that they endorse and promote the idea that the fair is beautiful.

The exception to this is Patanjali with the ubiquitous Ramdev who regularly sells his aloe vera cream.

Now if only we could see less of Kamla Pasand (Swad anokha) and other substitute paan masala products from top male Bollywood stars: Amitabh Bachchan (Come Back to Him), Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn. These adverts appear with everything from the Indian Premier League to news and entertainment channels. Whatever the contents of the sweet elaichi, for example, the packaging is that of paan masala, so no need to deceive us.

Most Viewed Ad Stars

Who is the most salable TV commercial star?

It is between Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan that the man for all ages and all products.

The two actors sell everything that happens to them. For Bachchan, it could be detergents, jewelry or Muthoot Finance. For Ranveer Singh, it’s AC (Lloyd with Deepika Padukone), online travel (MakeMyTrip with Alia Bhatt) and Pepsi. And much more.

At the time of the IPL, Virat Kohli is at their side. As for the female stars of advertising, it’s probably Alia Bhatt. Viewers see a lot of them in Frooti commercials, Make My Trip and with Ranbir Kapoor in the Rungta TVCs.

The last words are reserved for the Indians and their digestive system. It’s their prized possession, no wonder so many products are advertised to help them digest and uh, evacuate: Hajmola, Eno, Gas-o-fast or Softovac.

The author tweets @shailajabajpai. Views are personal.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)