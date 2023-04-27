New couple alert? Kate Beckinsale and actor Matt Atwater can’t hold hands

Kate Beckinsale was spotted getting close to actor Matt Atwater in New York.

Matt had his arm around Kate’s waist as they strolled through the Big Apple.

The 49-year-old star looked chic in a cream-coloured coat with a tucked-in champagne-coloured blouse.

She added a cream duster, lace-up boots and a bold green handbag for a pop of color.

The actress donned a bow in her hair, adding a pair of large-rimmed sunglasses.

Kate had her hand on his back and in his arm before turning and looking at him and he put his arm around her.

The duo couldn’t stop smiling during their outing together, with Matt then putting his arm around her waist.

Matt cut a relaxed figure in black jeans with a green bomber jacket, adding a white shirt underneath.

Matt just wrapped production on the Moments series; he plays the character of Brett.

He previously voiced the character of Adam Grunschlag on Christmas on Henry Street – The Audio Drama – which is a podcast series.

He was also featured in two shorts – Donut Shop in 2020 and Matilda, an urban ghost story in 2019.

Matt appeared in the Her Magic Wand: Draw a Line video in 2016, the A Crime to Remember series in 2015, and In Retrospect the same year.

Kate is mum to Lily Mo Sheen, 24, with her actor ex-partner Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003.

She was married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 until their separation in 2015; they finalized their divorce in 2019.

Kate has recently been linked to Lothario Pete Davidson, Matt Rife and Jack Whitehall.