See Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles Then and Now





Many would say that Hollywood is the very epicenter of Southern California. Easily one of the most popular tourist destinations, home to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the historic center of the motion picture industry. Since the early 1900s, Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California has been the place to see and be seen, and while that’s still true in some ways, the neighborhood has changed significantly. Whether your view of Hollywood is shaped by what you see on TV or what you saw yourself walking down Hollywood Boulevard, you might be surprised how different it was. In 1907, Hollywood and Highland housed low-rise residential buildings on spacious lots against the Hollywood Mountains. The Hollywood sign now adorns the mountain in the background and this corner of Hollywood and the Highlands is now the site of the iconic center of tourism, the Hollywood and Highland Complex. The Hollywood branch of the Los Angeles First National Trust and Savings Bank, under construction here, was completed in 1927 at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. The historic First National Bank building still occupies this corner, although the scene is very different now. There are no more tram tracks through the intersection and no more horse-drawn carriages to be seen. The famous Hollywood Hotel, opened in 1902 and pictured here in 1905, was a popular venue for Hollywood society at the time. One side of the hotel faced an unpaved road called Prospect Avenue, which was renamed Hollywood Boulevard in 1910. Filling the block of Hollywood Boulevard where the original Hollywood Hotel once stood is a huge development of shops, restaurants and theaters – including the famous TCL Chinese Theater (formerly Mann Chinese Theatre) – and the Hollywood Walk of Fame . The photo above was taken in 1907, looking north from Hollywood Boulevard on Vine Street, showing residences, trees and orchards in the distance. The same view of Vine Street is typical of the city, which has evolved from homes and crops to commercial structures such as the famous Capitol Records building, public parking, and almost constant traffic. This photo in front of the historic Taft Building at Hollywood and Vine shows a typical Hollywood street scene in 1940, with pedestrians in formal wear – men in suits and felt hats, women in dresses and heels. The Taft building still stands with Starbucks on the ground floor where Owl Drugs previously stood. Cars are modern and suits and dresses have given way to leggings, tennis shoes and caps. And of course, the sidewalk is now full of stars. Although Hollywood Boulevard has clearly undergone massive changes over the past century, its popularity and pieces of its history remain intact. If you live in SoCal, what do you think of Hollywood’s evolution over the years? If you are out of state, have you been to Hollywood? Check out this beloved historic restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard. Address: Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California, USA

