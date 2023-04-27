Mark Consuelos is doing very well on Live, says Ryan Seacrest | Entertainment
Ryan Seacrest thinks Mark Consuelos is “doing great” on “Live.”
The 48-year-old star was replaced by Mark on the long-running TV show, and Ryan confessed to being a fan of the show’s new co-host.
Ryan – who co-hosted the show with Mark’s wife Kelly Ripa for six years – told E! News, “I’ve been watching Kelly and Mark and they are doing great. Hope to see them and be out in the wild soon as Kelly would say.”
Ryan has been enjoying life since leaving the show, but he still misses his former co-host.
He shared, “It’s nice not having to get on a plane in 20 minutes to get back. I miss Kelly, I love her so much.”
Despite this, Mark has suggested that he might return to television one day.
Asked about the possibility, he replied: “Not tomorrow, but I would never say never.”
In February, Ryan took to social media to explain his decision to leave the show.
The TV star also praised Kelly.
He wrote on Instagram: “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was supposed to be 3 years but I enjoyed the job and working with Kelly so much I extended my time and last year , I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.
“I was grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers every day, one of the best parts of the concert.
“I will be leaving Live this spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more studios in the Ryan Seacrest Foundation in Pediatrics. hospitals across the country. (sic)”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos