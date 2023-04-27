Entertainment
NDP calls out Manitoba Education Minister for comparing Wab Kinew to an Indigenous actor
The Manitoba NDP has filed a complaint against the province’s Minister of Education for what it calls racist and demeaning comments directed at Opposition Leader Wab Kinew.
The incident occurred during Tuesday’s Question Period in the Legislative Assembly, during an exchange between NDP MP Nello Altomare and Education Minister Wayne Ewasko during debate on the bill. 35, also known as the Education Administration Amendment Act.
During one of his rebuttals, Ewasko drew a comparison between NDP Leader Kinew and Manitoba-born Indigenous actor Adam Beach.
“Actually, I thought the member for Transcona [Altomare] was going to turn the page and maybe withdraw, uh, interested comments from his Leader of the Opposition who seems to hang around this house daily pretending to be some kind of actor. It’s not Adam Beach, Madam President,” Ewasko said.
NDP MP Uzoma Asagwara raised the incident Wednesday in the House as a matter of privilege.
“It’s a deeply disrespectful and demeaning remark,” Asagwara said. “It’s an insult that in itself is a breach of privilege. This comment would not have been made about a non-Indigenous member. Also, it would not be tolerated in any other workplace.”
WATCH | Wayne Ewasko compares Wab Kinew to Adam Beach:
Asagwara said the comment was made to diminish and insult Kinew as an indigenous member of the chamber. They added that the influence the comments could have on the legislature is “chilling”.
“It sets the Leader of the Official Opposition apart in a way that other non-Indigenous MPs don’t have to contend with,” the MP said. should be lined up knowing that these types of comments have no place in any space, anywhere.”
Asagwara called on Ewasko not only to apologize, but to “fully and unconditionally retract his remarks”.
Instead, Ewasko confirmed he made the comment and said he made the comparison to Beach because he’s a well-known Indigenous actor “from here in this great province.”
“I pointed out that [Kinew’s]not a great actor like Adam Beach. I could have used several other actors,” Ewasko said. “I apologize for using the name Adam Beach.”
Ewasko went on to state that he holds Beach in high regard.
“I could have said Denzel Washington, but the deputy would have gone and hammered me on that. I could have used Jim Carrey, Madam Speaker, but the deputy would have stood up and contradicted me on that,” did he declare. “But you know what Madam President, actually Jim Carrey, he has a 1997 movie calledWild Wild.”
Ewasko said he meant no bad intentions by pointing out that Kinew is not a great actor. “Manitobans see him here today and the member for Union Station [Asagwara]get up and try to smear me.”
Asked about the incident by reporters, Kinew called the comments “offside”.
“I think it’s a shame that he kept overtaking [the comments] and run away,” he said. “In his remarks in response to the question of privilege, he confirmed that he chose Adam Beach because he is an Aboriginal person. So there’s clearly a racial dynamic to what’s going on here.”
Liberal MP Jon Gerrard also weighed in on the issue and said the legislative chamber is an important place to debate policies and ideas, but in recent weeks and months it has focused more on attacks personal.
“We’re not here to denigrate others in this room. To try to bring them down. To try to imply, especially when there are racial overtones, to try to make someone look less than someone. ‘one another,’ Gerrard told the chamber. .
“I think we have to stand up against personal attacks and it has to be much more vigorous than it has been in a few weeks and months and that is an example,” he added.
Since Ewasko did not issue an unqualified apology, Speaker Myrna Driedger said she would come home later to rule on the question of privilege.
