No signs of intelligent life inside Bollywood

A Nita Mukesh Ambani invitation is a ticket to Culture; it is no longer meant to be ignored, taken for granted or denied. It demands immediate attention, with reverence and gratitude. It takes persistence. Especially if your presence as a prop or prop in a cultural center built for communion, the collection and celebration of art and artists will add to the backdrop of its glorious achievement for Indian culture. By she. For the greatest artistic good of course.

According to her, she is now the condescending authority on a visual of all things Indian art, fashion and design, crafts and even history. As she sees it because she says it. With the inaugural events of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, she sealed the fate of Indian high fashion with a barely concealed smile lookalike of Anna Wintour and ushered in a new era of Bollywood suffering even as it loses its relevance. and is best known for the eight people who post selfies every other day for reasons better known to, well, nobody.

A star is born

A pedagogue in her previous life, Nita immediately turned into a philanthropist as soon as she married into the Ambani family. His birth accident in an economy better classified as low or middle income was therefore rectified and sanctioned by Forbes once her husband, Mukesh Ambani was ranked as the fourth richest man in the world. A world according to Forbes, obviously. For what could be more imperative than to establish a hierarchical order in a free world of equality for all? Especially if you come from a secular nation, which prides itself on being able to sell secularism. With the blessing of Lord Shiva of course.

Nita Mukesh Ambani is a no-nonsense woman, she quickly looked down at her stomach and realized that it was too late to be Meryl Streep but it’s never too late to be Anna Wintour. Especially if you are about to deliver the male heir to generation-old money still fresh from its dubious and slightly illegal means of acquisition. (She quickly bought a subscription to the Metropolitan Museum’s many paintings, studied her idol’s chilling exterior, and realized soon enough that no amount of money, hell, or donations would crack the outside of Wintour and that she will have to develop a personality that is her She has dedicated her life to the plight of women and the arts in India and arrived at the gates of one of the many high temples of culture, impatient as a beaver to enter it.

Jab We Met Gala

On March 31, 2023, my social media feed was populated with Bollywood celebrities posting Mike for a minute. Nita Mukesh Ambani has begun the inaugural series of ceremonies for her cultural center, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, NMACC. The opening featured a performance by Nita Mukesh Ambani, as she is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and can also ensure that all the dancers behind her are paid to sync with her, even if she misses a few beats or twirls. in the other direction. His way of course.

This performance took place in a state-of-the-art theater designed to accommodate 2,000 people with a ceiling studded with countless Swarovski crystals. If you think money can’t buy you happiness, please don’t think again.

The opening was marked by an exhibition celebrating Indian textile craftsmanship from the 1600s to the present day. No one knows how she managed to cram the fabric over and over again from time immemorial into a singular display, but no one would ever care. Entitled “India in Fashion”, it was meticulously curated by Hanxx and aimed to celebrate fashion and craftsmanship. The Great Indian Musical: From Civilization to Nation, marked the first day of culture. Maybe he even had a subtext of the state of things, but that’s really up to Nita. I can’t say anything more.

Come Bolly

Nothing says high culture like Bollywood. All puns are intended. With the disdain of Mark Twain who, like all white supremacist writers of his time, only believed in his version of lukewarm rich humor, declaring puns to be the lowest expression of the literary arts.

A cultural center that marked its opening during a South Asian wedding had a guest list that appeared first on my social media feed. All thirteen of them frantically published unprecedented dispatches from the War for Relevance, struggling to outdo each other. Alia Bhatt’s postpartum denial came as close to psychosis as she decked herself out in a bulbous thirty-year-old turnip dress and a baby minutes too short.

Around her were a horde of stylists in various states of prostration around her. I walked past, hoping her child was safe. Deepika, last seen as an agent of change, fighting against or for her love in a bralet had previously dressed Viking Beer Barrel on FIFA grounds as the sexy girl holding the cup is no longer a surprise. The entire staff of his mental health foundation has now begun betting on its impending collapse.

They stripped out all the metaphors of men are from Mars, etc. Karan Johar dressed with his mother’s heirlooms was also par for the course, as far as Bollywood standards go. Sonam Kapoor is also prone to dressing up, albeit with a strong aesthetic statement, posing as one of two people in high fashion. It looked like another awards session that could have been a WhatsApp group chat, but Karisma Kapoor’s ensemble might be worth the few million spent honoring SRK.

let them eat cake

A Nick Jonas peeked out from behind a pink bush, and Zendaya and Gigi Hadid were both wearing saris. Infinity finally came to a halt when a hapless rickshaw driver tried to keep himself and his source of income in the most bizarre picture of this decade. I couldn’t scroll to a bottomless eternity when Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on my screen, fresh out of a shoplifting spree.

She had to be kicked out of the store and was already late picking up Nick from the Tom Holland Spiderman themed birthday party. As she ran through the sea of ​​Mumbai traffic, she sensed a change in the male face and the visual arsenic of Indian women. She quickly tore off a strip of the Ricksha’s linoleum to cover her chest. It was the worst fashion statement.

I’m blinded by the nightly circus of Bollywood pageantry that seems to have collectively aided her mother’s closet, leaving nothing out except clothes that cover the essentials, I’m bewildered by another delusional resolution of recapture an “Indian narrative” of its “Colonial Fetishism” even as they crank out unscripted cinema, my auditory input resonates with the noise of myself serving Thali, North India’s quintessential assortment of vegetables, daal, rice on sterling silver trays.

