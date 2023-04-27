When the LPGA plays the championship in Los Angeles, who should we watch in Hollywood | LPGA





What I love most about the current LPGA Tour schedule is the addition of classic golf courses. Whether we see them for major championships or weekly tournaments, they excite an already popular product. There’s no place where drama takes center stage more than in Hollywood, and the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro starts Thursday at Wilshire Country Club. Nestled in the valley of central Los Angeles, this 1919 design is watched over by the Hollywood Hills sign and Griffith Observatory. This week’s winner will not win an Oscar, but she will be the best on these eighteen holes. The par-71 course measures 6,447 yards. So even though this course is over 300 yards shorter than last week at Carlton Woods, WCC could be an even tougher test. Eight of the top 10 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings are present, as well as 23 of the top 30. The LPGA Tour season is in full swing, and that’s great news for fans. A record number Lilia Vu won her first major championship last week on NBC. With a quick transition, this event could attract another incredible audience. These women have been to Wilshire before. From 2018 to 2022, the DIO Implant LA Open was contested on this course. Wilshire CC’s list of past champions is a who’s who of the past five years. 2022 – NASA Hataoka (-15)

2021 – Brooke Henderson (-16)

2019 – Minjee Lee (-14)

2018 – Moriya Jutanugarn (-12) Each victory is more impressive than the previous one. A year ago in Los Angeles, Hataoka scored four rounds in the ’60s and won by five strokes. How did NASA and others succeed in this classic sculpted frame for shooters? By controlling their controllables. The women this week need to keep the ball out of reach. Follow these four steps to scoring and on Sunday one of these ladies will be ready to take another step towards victory. Hit the fairway. Wilshire CC tests you from the start. Length and precision are essential. Most fairways bend and/or sit into the side of a hill. Catching the correct side of the landing zone is the key to harvesting a green in regulation (GIR). When it comes to driving the ball in this area, Nelly Korda, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso and Charley Hull are the best. Collect the GIRs. From the fairway, you must touch the green. Every tournament is a GIR contest, and the LA Championship is no different. Birdie putts lead to a better score. The LPGA leaders to put on the green competing here are Jin Young Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Hyo Joo Kim, Ally Ewing and Georgia Hall. Convert your opportunities. The average green size at Wilshire CC is 5,000 square feet. If you hit the green, you’ll have a reasonable birdie putt. Converting opportunities is a skill and Atthaya Thitikul, Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Carlota Ciganda and Georgia Hall can all take advantage of the greens. Manage par 4s. All classic golf courses test yourself with a variety of par 4s challenges. The score on these holes is an excellent indicator of the LPGA and the PGA TOUR. Go into the week with a low overall score out of the 4, and you’ll be competing alongside these players: Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, Allisen Corpuz, and Jin Young Ko. By the caliber of these names, you can quickly see who will most likely win this week. Traditional layouts constantly examine all elements of your game. This week’s final hole epitomizes the entire week. 18 is a par 3, a 155-yard shot from a tee box. Hit the green and you can birdie. If you miss the green, a deep bunker or serious gully will take your ball away from the target. Sounds simple, but that’s what it means control the controllable. The winner of the JM Eagle LA Championship will be the woman who can perform in the Hollywood spotlight, keep her cool, and get close when it counts. Keith Stewart is an award-winning PGA professional. He covers the LPGA and PGA TOURs for Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, LPGA and PGA TOUR. If you’re looking to increase your golf acumen and love insider information about the game, check out his weekly newsletter titled read line

