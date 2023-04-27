Entertainment
Inside actor Gal Gadot’s living room, Schindler’s List survivor inspires generations
‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot opened her Los Angeles home to friends and family earlier this week to commemorate Yom HaShoah by hosting an intimate conversation with Holocaust survivor Celina Biniaz, the youngest woman from Oskar Schindlers famous list.
As the evening sky deepened above the twinkling lights of Los Angeles visible through floor-to-ceiling windows behind her, Celina, 91, told a group spread across sofas, chairs and rugs in the Gadots living room how she and her family survived. the Krakow ghetto, Nazi labor camps and Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp before being rescued by Oskar Schindler, the German businessman who saved over 1,000 Jews from the Holocaust.
The 50 guests at the Gadots house included many children, as well as actors Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher and Harvey Keitel, and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Award-winning Israeli composer Tomer Adaddi led the group in the song.
Celina engaged in conversation with guests and Gadot, an Israeli actor whose grandfather was sent to Auschwitz at age 13 and was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust.
Hearing her testimony of the horrors she and her family have been through and seeing the strong and inspiring woman she has become left no dry eyes in the room, Gadot wrote in an Instagram post.
The standout program was a Zikaron BaSalon event. Zikaron BaSalon is a grassroots initiative based in Israel that brings experiences of Holocaust survivors into homes and common spaces around the world. The USC Shoah Foundation partnered with Zikaron BaSalon to create intimate gatherings centered around recorded Holocaust testimonies and was instrumental in connecting Gadot with Biniaz, a longtime friend of the USC Shoah Foundation. Biniaz and her mother, Phyllis Karp, recorded testimony for the USC Shoah Foundations Visual History Archive in 1996.
For many years after the war, Celina was reluctant to share her story because she feared no one could understand what she had been through. That changed in 1994, when Steven Spielberg brought Oskar Schindler’s story to the screen with “Schindlers List” and created the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, which later became the USC Shoah Foundation.
Celina often says that Oskar Schindler gave me life, but Steven Spielberg gave me a voice.
Since she started sharing her story nearly 30 years ago, Celina, a retired special educator who lives in Camarillo, Calif., has continued to speak to audiences across the country. And in 2022, her biography, “Saved by Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz,” by William B. Friedricks was published.
I’m so glad new audiences are discovering Celina’s story through her powerful book, Spielberg said. As she continues to share her message of love rather than hate, her resilience in the face of all she’s been through remains an inspiration to me.
Celina Karp was eight years old when Germany invaded Poland and Nazi troops overran her hometown of Krakow in 1939.
Celina Karp was eight years old when Germany invaded Poland and Nazi troops overran her hometown of Krakow in 1939. In March 1941, German authorities forced the Karpes and about 16,000 other Jews into what became known as the Krakow Ghetto.
Before the war, Celina’s father, Irvin, had worked for a clothing factory which was taken over by Austrian businessman Julius Madritsch in 1940. Madritsch continued to employ Irvin at the factory and later brought his mother, Phyllis, then Celina on board.
In 1943, the Nazis liquidated the Krakow ghetto, killing thousands of Jews and sending thousands more to almost certain death in concentration camps. The Karps were transported to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp, but they were able to continue working in the relative safety of the Madritsch factory. In 1944, Oskar Schindler approached Madritsch, asking for names of people to add to a list of Jews who could come to work at his factory in Czechoslovakia. The Karps have been added to Schindler’s List.
Celina’s father was sent to Schindler’s new factory, but transport Schindler had arranged for the women on his list, including Celina and Phyllis, mistakenly took them to Auschwitz.
For five weeks, Celina and her mother lived in unspeakable conditions and narrowly escaped being sent to the gas chambers. Then Oskar Schindler arrived at Auschwitz to secure the release of the women on his list. Celina and her mother were transported to Brnnlitz, where Celina lived and worked at the Schindlers factory. On May 7, 1945, Russian soldiers liberated the region. Celina was 14 years old.
During the event at Gal Gadots, Biniaz emphasized the power of every individual to do good. As Gadot wrote in his article:
At the end of her testimony, Celina looked at me and said: Life is like what you said in your movie “Wonder Woman”, only love can save the world, and this moment will stay with me. for all time. –Gal Gadot
At the end of her testimony, Celina looked at me and said: Life is like what you said in your movie “Wonder Woman”, only love can save the world, and this moment will stay with me. for all time.
“Saved by Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz” can be found in bookstores and online.
Grace Nielsen is Celina Biniaz’s communications intern at the USC Shoah Foundation. A longer version of this article appeared on the USC Shoah Foundation website.
|
Sources
2/ https://jewishjournal.com/community/358226/in-actor-gal-gadots-living-room-schindlers-list-survivor-inspires-generations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: Meta surge propels Wall Street rally
- Understand and manage your Google Cloud costs
- New contender in diet rankings puts kibosh on some ‘heart-healthy’ diets
- Chinese Xi Jinping and Zelenskyy hold first talks. What did they say?
- Donald Trump in New Hampshire: campaign stop for Thursday
- A public online grievance system that Modi launched 20 years ago
- South Korea and the United States will share their nuclear plan to deter the North Korean threat
- It was an awards night clash and Bollywood doubled the style quotient on the red carpets
- WATCH VIDEO: IOA President PT Usha and Union Minister Anurag Thakur play table tennis
- Channel the look with this Amazon pick
- Improving heart failure care in South India
- Is the CRISPR Revolution Coming Yet?