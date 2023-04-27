Inside actor Gal Gadot’s living room, Schindler’s List survivor inspires generations

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot opened her Los Angeles home to friends and family earlier this week to commemorate Yom HaShoah by hosting an intimate conversation with Holocaust survivor Celina Biniaz, the youngest woman from Oskar Schindlers famous list.

As the evening sky deepened above the twinkling lights of Los Angeles visible through floor-to-ceiling windows behind her, Celina, 91, told a group spread across sofas, chairs and rugs in the Gadots living room how she and her family survived. the Krakow ghetto, Nazi labor camps and Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp before being rescued by Oskar Schindler, the German businessman who saved over 1,000 Jews from the Holocaust.

The 50 guests at the Gadots house included many children, as well as actors Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher and Harvey Keitel, and “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Award-winning Israeli composer Tomer Adaddi led the group in the song.

Celina engaged in conversation with guests and Gadot, an Israeli actor whose grandfather was sent to Auschwitz at age 13 and was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust.

Hearing her testimony of the horrors she and her family have been through and seeing the strong and inspiring woman she has become left no dry eyes in the room, Gadot wrote in an Instagram post.

The standout program was a Zikaron BaSalon event. Zikaron BaSalon is a grassroots initiative based in Israel that brings experiences of Holocaust survivors into homes and common spaces around the world. The USC Shoah Foundation partnered with Zikaron BaSalon to create intimate gatherings centered around recorded Holocaust testimonies and was instrumental in connecting Gadot with Biniaz, a longtime friend of the USC Shoah Foundation. Biniaz and her mother, Phyllis Karp, recorded testimony for the USC Shoah Foundations Visual History Archive in 1996.

For many years after the war, Celina was reluctant to share her story because she feared no one could understand what she had been through. That changed in 1994, when Steven Spielberg brought Oskar Schindler’s story to the screen with “Schindlers List” and created the Survivors of the Shoah Visual History Foundation, which later became the USC Shoah Foundation.

Celina often says that Oskar Schindler gave me life, but Steven Spielberg gave me a voice.

Since she started sharing her story nearly 30 years ago, Celina, a retired special educator who lives in Camarillo, Calif., has continued to speak to audiences across the country. And in 2022, her biography, “Saved by Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz,” by William B. Friedricks was published.

I’m so glad new audiences are discovering Celina’s story through her powerful book, Spielberg said. As she continues to share her message of love rather than hate, her resilience in the face of all she’s been through remains an inspiration to me.

Celina Karp was eight years old when Germany invaded Poland and Nazi troops overran her hometown of Krakow in 1939.

Celina Karp was eight years old when Germany invaded Poland and Nazi troops overran her hometown of Krakow in 1939. In March 1941, German authorities forced the Karpes and about 16,000 other Jews into what became known as the Krakow Ghetto.

Before the war, Celina’s father, Irvin, had worked for a clothing factory which was taken over by Austrian businessman Julius Madritsch in 1940. Madritsch continued to employ Irvin at the factory and later brought his mother, Phyllis, then Celina on board.

In 1943, the Nazis liquidated the Krakow ghetto, killing thousands of Jews and sending thousands more to almost certain death in concentration camps. The Karps were transported to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp, but they were able to continue working in the relative safety of the Madritsch factory. In 1944, Oskar Schindler approached Madritsch, asking for names of people to add to a list of Jews who could come to work at his factory in Czechoslovakia. The Karps have been added to Schindler’s List.

Celina’s father was sent to Schindler’s new factory, but transport Schindler had arranged for the women on his list, including Celina and Phyllis, mistakenly took them to Auschwitz.

For five weeks, Celina and her mother lived in unspeakable conditions and narrowly escaped being sent to the gas chambers. Then Oskar Schindler arrived at Auschwitz to secure the release of the women on his list. Celina and her mother were transported to Brnnlitz, where Celina lived and worked at the Schindlers factory. On May 7, 1945, Russian soldiers liberated the region. Celina was 14 years old.

During the event at Gal Gadots, Biniaz emphasized the power of every individual to do good. As Gadot wrote in his article:

At the end of her testimony, Celina looked at me and said: Life is like what you said in your movie “Wonder Woman”, only love can save the world, and this moment will stay with me. for all time. –Gal Gadot

At the end of her testimony, Celina looked at me and said: Life is like what you said in your movie “Wonder Woman”, only love can save the world, and this moment will stay with me. for all time.

“Saved by Schindler: The Life of Celina Karp Biniaz” can be found in bookstores and online.

Grace Nielsen is Celina Biniaz’s communications intern at the USC Shoah Foundation. A longer version of this article appeared on the USC Shoah Foundation website.