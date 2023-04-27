Bollywood actress Chrisann in tears after being released from Sharjah prison

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month after her neighbor in Mumbai planted drugs on her, was released from prison in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Chrisann’s brother Kevin Pereira posted a video on Instagram showing their mother talking on video to the 27-year-old actress who can’t control her tears after suffering the trauma of being framed by her neighbor in a case of drug trafficking.

“Chrisann is FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours,” her brother wrote on Instagram.

“You are free. It’s amazing,” Pramila, Chrisan’s mother, told him.

Chrisann, who has worked in Bollywood films like Sadak-2 and Batla House, was arrested at Sharjah airport on April 1 for carrying a souvenir containing hidden narcotics.

However, investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the actress was deliberately accused of revenge by her neighbor after a fight over a pet dog.

Police have arrested bakery owner Anthony Paul and bank manager Rajesh Bobhate in connection with the case. The men, residents of Mira Road in Mumbai, are also accused of trying to extort money for Ms Pereira’s release after she was caught on drugs.

Anthony reportedly approached the actor through Rajesh who posed as a talent consultant and made an offer to audition for a web series in Sharjah.

The defendant also asked him to wear a souvenir which he claimed was an audition prop. However, the duo had hidden narcotics there to accuse the actress of a drug trafficking case.

Anthony and Rajesh were also accused of setting up a DJ – Clayton Rodriguez – in the same way. They gave him a cake in which drugs were hidden.