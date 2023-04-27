Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya laid to rest; hundreds show up for a last look





Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, known for his comedic roles in an acting career spanning more than four decades, was laid to rest in a cemetery here with state honors on Thursday as hundreds turned out featured for his final preview. The actor died in a private hospital here on Wednesday after being hospitalized earlier this week when he suffered a heart attack during the opening of a football tournament. He was 76 years old. His body was kept for public display on Wednesday at Kozhikode Town Hall, where thousands of people showed up to pay their last respects and then moved to his home in Arakkinar here. Hundreds of people turned up at his home and the nearby Arakkinar Mujahid mosque this morning to pay their last respects, before his body was taken to Kannamparambu kabristhan for burial. At the cemetery, after brief prayers, Mamukkoya’s body was buried with state honors around 11 a.m. Hundreds of people from all walks of life, including politicians and members of the film industry, showed up to bid farewell to the veteran comedian whose career spanned more than four and a half decades. He had recently returned to acting after surviving cancer, sources said. The veteran actor was known for his sharp comedic timing, spontaneity and wit interwoven with his Malayalam Kozhikode slang. Born in 1946, Mamukkoya was a theater artist since his school days and worked as a wood measurer and carnival actor before entering the world of cinema with Nilambur Balan’s film “Anyarude Bhoomi”. Subsequently, he starred in about 500 films, including comedies like Sandesam, Nadodikkattu, Innathe Chintha Vishayam, His Highness Abdullah, Thalayamanthram, VaravelpuAnd Speech by Ramji Rao. Phrases in his dialogues, like coconut waterin the movie Sandesam and Gafoor ka dostin Nadodikkattu, were popular with audiences and are still popular among Malayalam moviegoers. Mamukkoya has won several awards and accolades for her various roles during her long career. He received the State Government Best Comedian Award for his performance in Innathe Chintha Vishayama special mention from the jury of the State Film Awards for his performance in Perumazhakkalamand also won the Abu Dhabi Kala Ratna award. The actor is survived by a wife and four children.

