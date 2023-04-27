Entertainment
‘Champion’ hits the big screen on Saturday
This Saturday’s opera, airing simultaneously in Port Angeles and Port Townsend, brings a story and a genre of music that audiences may not expect.
“Champion,” broadcast live from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York at the Naval Elks Ballroom in Port Angeles and the Rose Theater in Port Townsend, delves into the life of Emile Griffith, a black athlete.
On the way to the top, the boxer faces adversity, including his own demons.
“Champion” revolves around jazz, created by Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard, famous for his Spike Lee film scores.
“I’m very interested to hear what that sounds like,” said Ron Graham, who has attended every Live at the Met simulcast in Port Angeles since last December.
Graham is Chairman of the Board of Ghostlight Productions, co-host of Live at the Met with the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts. The two nonprofits will host the “Champion” performance at 9:55 a.m. Saturday at the Naval Elks Lodge Ballroom, 131 E. First St. in Port Angeles.
Tickets, which range from $14 to $24, are available at jffa.org/met and will be sold at the door.
The Rose Theater at 235 Taylor St. in Port Townsend will perform the simulcast at the same time on Saturday – 9:55 a.m. – and at the same price for tickets, ranging from $14 to $24. Tickets are available at rosetheatre.com or at the door.
Ryan Speedo Green, a bass-baritone from Suffolk, Va., stars as young Griffith, a closeted homosexual; Philadelphia bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays himself. Soprano Latonia Moore from Houston, Texas is her ex-mother Emelda, while Stephanie Blythe from Mongaup Valley, NY, is bar owner Kathy Hagan.
As with all Met simulcasts, Saturday’s performance is part of the “Live in HD” series, shown on cinema screens around the world.
“Champion”, sung in English, is based on real events.
“I kind of remember the story of Emile Griffith, a middleweight and welterweight champion who, unfortunately, was responsible for the death of an opponent in the ring. But I didn’t know the whole story,” Graham said.
He added that ‘Champion’ tells the story of the 1962 boxing match in which Benny ‘Kid’ Pare died – while looking inside Griffith’s life before and after.
It’s a drama for people who love music – classical, jazz or both, added JFFA executive director Kyle LeMaire. It’s also for those who care about sports, LGBTQ+ rights, and social justice.
In addition to the performance itself, the Metropolitan Opera presents interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses during intermission, as it has done all season.
“Champion” is the Met’s seventh simulcast of JFFA and Ghostlight since last fall.
The Met’s next stop is Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on May 20 and finally “Die Zauberflöte” (“The Magic Flute”) on June 3.
“I have to admit I’ve never been to a live opera, and the Met broadcasts were really my first experience with full performances,” Graham said.
“We are fortunate that the audio and video systems we use at Elks Lodge are very good and the performance is simply stunning.
“Even if someone has never seen opera before or doesn’t understand the sung language, the emotion and intent of the performers shines through.”
To learn more about the activities of the Juan de Fuca Foundation, including the 30th anniversary of the Juan de Fuca Festival from May 26-28, visit JFFA.org.
For more information on Ghostlight Productions, see ghostlightWA.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/champion-to-arrive-on-big-screen-saturday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega campaign speech in Karnataka, message to end ‘Revdi culture’
- British troops prepare to withdraw from Sudan
- ‘Champion’ hits the big screen on Saturday
- Power play | Lancashire cricket club
- Eye-catching REDress project honors Indigenous women
- Sudan: Evacuee in tears after landing back in UK
- (Re)Solved TV Show Executive Producer is from Delaware County PA
- Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya laid to rest; hundreds show up for a last look
- Hit Parade propels SJU to Home Sweep of Bethel
- TikTok Teen Reveals Cinderella-Inspired Prom Dress
- Morphological and functional matching of brain cell types — ScienceDaily
- the exchange between Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelensky hailed by Westerners