‘Champion’ hits the big screen on Saturday

This Saturday’s opera, airing simultaneously in Port Angeles and Port Townsend, brings a story and a genre of music that audiences may not expect.

“Champion,” broadcast live from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York at the Naval Elks Ballroom in Port Angeles and the Rose Theater in Port Townsend, delves into the life of Emile Griffith, a black athlete.

On the way to the top, the boxer faces adversity, including his own demons.

“Champion” revolves around jazz, created by Grammy-winning composer Terence Blanchard, famous for his Spike Lee film scores.

“I’m very interested to hear what that sounds like,” said Ron Graham, who has attended every Live at the Met simulcast in Port Angeles since last December.

Graham is Chairman of the Board of Ghostlight Productions, co-host of Live at the Met with the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts. The two nonprofits will host the “Champion” performance at 9:55 a.m. Saturday at the Naval Elks Lodge Ballroom, 131 E. First St. in Port Angeles.

Tickets, which range from $14 to $24, are available at jffa.org/met and will be sold at the door.

The Rose Theater at 235 Taylor St. in Port Townsend will perform the simulcast at the same time on Saturday – 9:55 a.m. – and at the same price for tickets, ranging from $14 to $24. Tickets are available at rosetheatre.com or at the door.

Ryan Speedo Green, a bass-baritone from Suffolk, Va., stars as young Griffith, a closeted homosexual; Philadelphia bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays himself. Soprano Latonia Moore from Houston, Texas is her ex-mother Emelda, while Stephanie Blythe from Mongaup Valley, NY, is bar owner Kathy Hagan.

As with all Met simulcasts, Saturday’s performance is part of the “Live in HD” series, shown on cinema screens around the world.

“Champion”, sung in English, is based on real events.

“I kind of remember the story of Emile Griffith, a middleweight and welterweight champion who, unfortunately, was responsible for the death of an opponent in the ring. But I didn’t know the whole story,” Graham said.

He added that ‘Champion’ tells the story of the 1962 boxing match in which Benny ‘Kid’ Pare died – while looking inside Griffith’s life before and after.

It’s a drama for people who love music – classical, jazz or both, added JFFA executive director Kyle LeMaire. It’s also for those who care about sports, LGBTQ+ rights, and social justice.

In addition to the performance itself, the Metropolitan Opera presents interviews and behind-the-scenes glimpses during intermission, as it has done all season.

“Champion” is the Met’s seventh simulcast of JFFA and Ghostlight since last fall.

The Met’s next stop is Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on May 20 and finally “Die Zauberflöte” (“The Magic Flute”) on June 3.

“I have to admit I’ve never been to a live opera, and the Met broadcasts were really my first experience with full performances,” Graham said.

“We are fortunate that the audio and video systems we use at Elks Lodge are very good and the performance is simply stunning.

“Even if someone has never seen opera before or doesn’t understand the sung language, the emotion and intent of the performers shines through.”

To learn more about the activities of the Juan de Fuca Foundation, including the 30th anniversary of the Juan de Fuca Festival from May 26-28, visit JFFA.org.

For more information on Ghostlight Productions, see ghostlightWA.org.





