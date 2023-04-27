Who is Chrisann Pereira, Bollywood actress who was arrested in the United Arab Emirates for drug trafficking?





New Delhi: Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira has been released from a Sharjah prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after almost a month-long ordeal. Her release came as a big relief to her family as well as the actor-model who claims she was tricked by drug dealers and persuaded to visit the Gulf nation under the guise of auditioning. Mumbai-based model and actress Chrisann Pereira was arrested earlier this month by authorities in Sharjah in connection with drug trafficking in the country. Drugs were reportedly found hidden in a trophy she was carrying with her. The actress was arrested at Sharjah airport on April 1 after customs officials found drugs concealed in a souvenir she was carrying and was supposed to hand over to someone in the United Arab Emirates. The actress is expected to be back in India within 48 hours, according to reports. Who is Chrisann Pereira? Chrisann Pereira, 27, is a Mumbai-based actress and model. She has been in a few web series, plays, and movies. His most notable roles include the film “Sadak 2” directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Batla House. She has also starred in web series like Thinkistan and Murder in Agonda, where she co-starred with Lillete Dubey.

Pereira graduated in Mass Communication from the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. How was the drug plot hatched and foiled? Chrisann Pereira has been apprehended by airport authorities in the United Arab Emirates for smuggling drugs into the Gulf nation. However, Mumbai police findings established that she was unknowingly part of a drug trafficking racket and had no direct role in it. She was approached and persuaded by two influential people named Anthony Paul and Ravi to visit the UAE. They convinced her to travel to Sharjah for an audition that will open the windows of Hollywood to the budding actress. While she agreed with their plan, she was given a keepsake that was supposed to be used as a prop during the audition, but in reality contained drugs. Following the discovery of drugs in her possession, she was arrested by the authorities of the United Arab Emirates and imprisoned. UAE cops, in coordination with Mumbai police, the latter after probing the two people, told their UAE counterpart that the actor was actually a victim and not a drug smuggling agent . The Mumbai Criminal Branch interrogated these two men and foiled the whole drug trafficking scheme. Prior to his arrest, Pereira’s father had already had suspicions after arriving in Sharjah. There was no one to pick her up when she landed in the United Arab Emirates, and no hotel rooms were booked in her name.

